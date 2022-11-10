Sanjana Ganesan Has a Message For Trolls After 'Chappal Jaisi Shakal' Remark Won Internet

TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan recently won the Internet after she hit back at a troll who tried to take a dig at her over her marriage to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. “Mam itni khubsurat bhi nahi ho But Bumrah ko kaise pata liya (You aren’t that beautiful, how did you manage to become Bumrah’s wife),” the troll commented on her Instagram post. Ganesan hit right back, writing, “aur khud jo chappal jaisi shakal lekar ghoom rahe ho uska kya? (And how do you walk around with a face like that?)”

Ganesan later shared on her Instagram story: “Today, I hit back at a troll, just one, with a comment that matched the energy he was trying to send my way. His response was to instantly delete the comment, REPORT my comment and turn his profile private, because clearly he was upset by this episode.” She pointed out the hypocrisy in trolls not being able to take a single negative comment “in their stride” while she is expected to keep quiet about the hundreds of negative comments that she gets from such people regularly.

She ended her message with an appeal for people to be kind to each other on social media. “Think twice about what you decide to say to someone on social media, please. And if it’s something you’d not like to hear about yourself then chances are you shouldn’t be saying or typing it at all.”

Ganesan is currently in Australia, covering the T20 World Cup 2022. Adelaide Oval is the chosen venue where India is taking on England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals encounter today.

Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat Kohli, often gets viciously trolled for her association with the cricketer. On one instance, Kohli lashed out at the trolls targeting Sharma. He took to Instagram, writing in part of his message: “Shame on those people who have been having a go at anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what i do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity [sic].” He also made it a point that he did not want any “respect” for putting out the post.

