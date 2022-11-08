Sanjana Ganesan's Viral Response to Troll Asking Her How She 'Managed to Become Bumrah's Wife'

TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan who is married to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is no stranger to online trolling. Ganesan who is currently in Australia, covering T20 World Cup 2022, shared a photograph from Adelaide on her Instagram page on Tuesday and captioned the post by writing: “the weather in Adelaide at the moment is B-E-A-utiful!”

Adelaide Oval is the chosen venue where India take on England in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup semi-finals encounter on Thursday.

While Ganesan’s Insta pic giving a sneak peek of Adelaide was something fans closely watching the marquee tournament look forward to, a troll showed up in the comments section and made a rookie attempt at ruining the day for the TV personality.

“Mam itni khubsurat bhi nahi ho But Bumrah ko kaise pata liya (You aren’t that beautiful, how did you manage to become Bumrah’s wife),” the troll commented on her Instagram post.

Ganesan, not taking the random yet unpleasant remark lightly, responded to the troll in a similar vein.

“aur khud jo chappal jaisi shakal lekar ghoom rahe ho uska kya?” Ganesan retorted which loosely translates to: “and how do you manage to walk around with a face like that?”

Ganesan’s response soon went viral online after a screenshot of their interaction was shared on Twitter.

The Indian crickter’s wife had found herself in social media storm when India lost to Pakistan in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

Also Read: ‘Dikhta Nahi Kya’: Sanjana Ganesan’s Retort to User Who Tried Trolling Her For Sharing Picture With Jasprit Bumrah

The user had dropped a comment criticising the Ganesan and Bumrah for holidaying when India were losing on the cricket field.

Ganesan gave a fitting reply, calling out the user for the unnecessary remark.

“Throwback photo hai, dikhta nahi kya chomu aadmi (It’s a throwback photo, can’t you see, you fool,” she responded.

As for Bumrah, the star Indian bowler has been away from the T20 World Cup action owing to a back injury that is expected to keep him away from national duties for next few months.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here