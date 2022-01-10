Sanjay Dutt Just Met Binance CEO and Twitter is Waiting for 'Baba Coin' to Drop

Sanjay Dutt met Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Twitter is wondering what crossover episode it is. Sharing a photo with the Binance CEO on Twitter, Dutt wrote, “It was a pleasure to catch up with you my brother @cz_binance. Hoping we meet again soon & continue having more such insightful conversations… (sic)." Changpeng Zhao replied in kind, writing that he was honoured. Twitterati, however, were reeling at the seemingly innocuous little exchange. Questions ranged from whether or not Dutt was leaving Bollywood and moving into the crypto world, to those asking the Binance CEO what he was doing with their “childhood hero". Conversely, there were those quipping that it was the CEO who was actually moving to Bollywood. Various imaginary cryptocurrencies were being contemplated, from “Mamu Coin" to “Baba Coin". Only time will tell what’s been cooking. Meanwhile, check out the memes and jokes here.

It was a pleasure to catch up with you my brother @cz_binance . Hoping we meet again soon & continue having more such insightful conversations… pic.twitter.com/9aZwkHspmR— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 8, 2022

Honored! 🙏🙏🙏— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) January 9, 2022

Is it not like that @duttsanjay wants to leave Bollywood movies and enter crypto ?— crypto vip signal (@CrptoVIPsignal) January 8, 2022

Sir , big fan of you .. please asked @cz_binance to list #SAFEMOON on #Binance @binance Jaadu ki jhapki ❤️— Safemoon 30 (@cryptoboy24) January 9, 2022

Damn, what you doing with my childhood hero @cz_binance 😂— Sadaf Jadran (@SadafJadran) January 9, 2022

Baba coin when?— Agnimitra (@AGNIIl) January 9, 2022

@duttsanjay BABA in crypto soon i guess 🤩— Wise Advice By Sumit Kapoor (@sumitkapoor16) January 8, 2022

Sounds like a MamuCoin is on its way to take on the Doge— Indy🇮🇳 (@TwitwithIndy) January 8, 2022

Dutt venturing into crypto would not be unprecedented by any means. Of late, many Bollywood actors have launched their own NFTs or otherwise promoted cryptocurrency platforms. Notably, Salman Khan has recently unveiled GARI — India’s first ever crypto token launched by micro-content, short video application Chingari. Making it official on social media platform Twitter, Khan said, “I am officially launching Chingari’s in app GARI Tokens reward programme & its NFT Marketplace. You can buy my Video NFTs, exclusively on the GARI NFT Marketplace. Cheers to a new chapter in Content Creation & Monetisation!!! #ChingariKiGari #GariTokens."

Speaking of Sanjay Dutt and confusing crossovers, Desis recently had the very serious contemplation that Netflix's Squid Game and Dutt's film 'Luck' may have had the exact same plot. desis on Twitter pointed out similarities between the plot of Squid Game and the 2009 Bollywood movie, 'Luck'. In Luck, rich mafia boss Moussa (played by Sanjay Dutt) gives a bunch of people in need of money a chance to earn millions by playing deadly games around each other. The participants include the likes of Imran Khan, Shruti Haasan, Ravi Kishan and Mithun Chakraborty. On the other hand, cash-starved participants play deadly games in Squid Games for a big prize. As soon as people started noticing the similarities, Twitter was filled with comparisons, with some saying the only difference between the show and the Bollywood film is the budget and that the Netflix show is better written.

