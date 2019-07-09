Take the pledge to vote

Sanjay Manjrekar Gets Trolled for Leaving Jadeja Out From Semi-Final Squad Against New Zealand

Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has excluded all-rounder Jadeja from his preferred playing XI team in Tuesday's semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Here's why.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
Sanjay Manjrekar Gets Trolled for Leaving Jadeja Out From Semi-Final Squad Against New Zealand
Former India batsman-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar has been on the receiving end in the ongoing World Cup ever since he called the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja "bits and pieces" cricketer in an interview after India's poor outing against England.

The commentator did reiterate his stance on Jadeja during India's final league match against Sri Lanka where he called him a 'street-smart' cricketer.

However, going into hotly-anticipated India and New Zealand semi-final clash at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday, Manjrekar shared the statistics of Indian spinners and their track record against New Zealand batters and suggested that, Jadeja, with the highest bowling average, be replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI.

"Ind could pick players specific to the pitch, boundaries & opposition. Get Kedar back in the playing XI & look at numbers of Indian spinners v NZ before picking them," Manjrekar tweeted along with bowling performances of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jadeja versus the BlackCaps.

The unused pitch and the dimensions of the Old Trafford ground were the factors he took into account as to why he chose Jadhav over Jadeja.

India, who is yet to face New Zealand in the showpiece event, shouldn't have the "hangover" of last four games and plan for the semis instead, wrote Manjrekar in another tweet.

"India have not played NZ before in this WC & this pitch is unlikely to be a used worn out pitch. India must plan for semis without any hangover of last four games."

Manjrekar followed it up by sharing his preferred Team India squad that he felt should go out and lock horns with Kane Williamson's men on Tuesday. Jadeja found no mention in the list.

Interestingly enough, during India-Sri Lanka encounter, Manjrekar's predicted XI for semis did include Jadeja's name.

And former English captain Michael Vaughan, known for his sharp wit, did not let go off the opportunity to pull Manjrekar's leg.

It is also worth mentioning that moderate rain showers are predicted to visit and dampen the semi-final venue, a factor that could go against the spinners, who may find it hard to grip the slippery leather.

Meanwhile, his opinion to exclude Jadeja wasn't met with agreement from cricket fans in India. Manjrekar, who has been incessantly trolled and criticised for his "biased" commentary this World Cup, was up against a similar treatment.

Earlier, responding to Manjrekar's "bits and pieces" remark, Jadeja had tweeted, "Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar (sic.)."

