Sanjay Manjrekar Gets Trolled for Leaving Jadeja Out From Semi-Final Squad Against New Zealand

Former India batsman-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar has been on the receiving end in the ongoing World Cup ever since he called the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja "bits and pieces" cricketer in an interview after India's poor outing against England.

The commentator did reiterate his stance on Jadeja during India's final league match against Sri Lanka where he called him a 'street-smart' cricketer.

However, going into hotly-anticipated India and New Zealand semi-final clash at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday, Manjrekar shared the statistics of Indian spinners and their track record against New Zealand batters and suggested that, Jadeja, with the highest bowling average, be replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI.

"Ind could pick players specific to the pitch, boundaries & opposition. Get Kedar back in the playing XI & look at numbers of Indian spinners v NZ before picking them," Manjrekar tweeted along with bowling performances of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jadeja versus the BlackCaps.

The unused pitch and the dimensions of the Old Trafford ground were the factors he took into account as to why he chose Jadhav over Jadeja.

Ind could pick players specific to the pitch, boundaries & opposition. Get Kedar back in the playing XI & look at numbers of Indian spinners v NZ before picking them. Chahal - Avg 27.15, Eco - 5.11 Kuldeep - Avg - 21.00, Eco - 4.84 RA Jadeja - Avg - 73.00, Eco - 5.61 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 8, 2019

India, who is yet to face New Zealand in the showpiece event, shouldn't have the "hangover" of last four games and plan for the semis instead, wrote Manjrekar in another tweet.

"India have not played NZ before in this WC & this pitch is unlikely to be a used worn out pitch. India must plan for semis without any hangover of last four games."

India have not played NZ before in this WC & this pitch is unlikely to be a used worn out pitch. India must plan for semis without any hangover of last four games.#INDvNZ #ICCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 8, 2019

Manjrekar followed it up by sharing his preferred Team India squad that he felt should go out and lock horns with Kane Williamson's men on Tuesday. Jadeja found no mention in the list.

Based on the pitch not being worn out, longer boundaries & the opposition’s track record v India. My Indian playing XI for the Semis-RohitRahulViratPantKedarHardikDhoniKuldeepShamiChahalBumrah — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 8, 2019

Interestingly enough, during India-Sri Lanka encounter, Manjrekar's predicted XI for semis did include Jadeja's name.

Trying to predict Indian team for the semis. Let’s see how many I get right. Do send yours too. Will retweet a few. RohitRahulViratPantHardikDhoniJadejaBhuviShamiKuldeep*Bumrah.*If pitch is not a turner. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 6, 2019

And former English captain Michael Vaughan, known for his sharp wit, did not let go off the opportunity to pull Manjrekar's leg.

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! 😜 https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

It is also worth mentioning that moderate rain showers are predicted to visit and dampen the semi-final venue, a factor that could go against the spinners, who may find it hard to grip the slippery leather.

Meanwhile, his opinion to exclude Jadeja wasn't met with agreement from cricket fans in India. Manjrekar, who has been incessantly trolled and criticised for his "biased" commentary this World Cup, was up against a similar treatment.

@sanjaymanjrekar man you said something, he said something. It's done man. You don't need to do these silly things. Someone please get this man out and place him in Mumbai Ranji matches commentary. @BCCI please do this. — సాంబ@వేలివెల్లి (@sambavelivelli) July 8, 2019

Indian Cricket fans waiting for Sanjay Manjrekar to exit the commentary box. pic.twitter.com/CuVpFTWE1c — Rahul (@ImrahulCskian) July 8, 2019

You are not giving advice to get victory. What Kedar will do? What is his statistics? Jadeja has three dimensions, he can bat, bowl, and fielding. What can Kedhar willl do? You please better keep quite until India announce the team. — Balamurugan (@ibalamurugan72) July 8, 2019

How about numbers IN ENGLAND? Chahal - Avg 39.53 Bat Ave: 8Kuldeep - Avg 32.33 Bat Ave: 12RA Jadeja - Avg 27.46 Bat Ave: 70@imjadeja @csamudhan @KasthuriShankar — Karthik MK (@KarthikMosur) July 8, 2019

Earlier, responding to Manjrekar's "bits and pieces" remark, Jadeja had tweeted, "Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar (sic.)."