Sanjay Manjrekar's Wife Brings Home Nostalgia With 'Keema Pav' in Lockdown

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday took to Twitter and posted a video in which he is seen holding a plate of Keema Cutlets and Pav (bread).

Manjrekar, a renowned commentator, went down memory lane to narrate a story where he spoke about having keema cutlet at the Islam Gymkhana and how he got nostalgic when his wife made the same dish for him at lunch.

"Can't thank my wife enough for this nostalgic lunch. The Islam Gymkhana Kheema Cutlet by Qadar bhai. See video for full story!" Manjrekar said in a tweet. Manjrekar spoke about how he would look forward to the lunch session whenever a match was played there.

Can’t thank my wife enough for this nostalgic lunch. The Islam Gymkhana Kheema Cutlet by Qadar bhai. See video for full story! pic.twitter.com/yxb5hkGn0d — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 19, 2020

In the second video, he spoke about Mumbai cricket stalwart Vasu Paranjape. He posted the video with the message, "And here's another short story around Islam Gymkhana's cutlet starring the one & only Vasu Paranjape. @jats72 Get your dad to see this."

And here’s another short story around Islam Gymkhana’s cutlet starring the one & only Vasu Paranjape.@jats72 Get your dad to see this😊 pic.twitter.com/QFuRe4dGpe — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 19, 2020

Manjrekar recently said that Mumbai Indians have come through the ranks in the recent editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and hold a slight edge over MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when one looks at the history of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians have won IPL title four times - in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Out of these four times, they have defeated CSK in the final and once Rising Pune Supergiant (2017).

According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, the Mumbai-based franchise has more chances of winning the final than the yellow brigade.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were originally slated to take on each other on March 29 in IPL 13 opener at the Wankhede. However, the outbreak of novel coronavirus has led to the suspension of the league indefinitely.

