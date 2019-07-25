Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sanjeev Kapoor Prepares Dinner for Kargil Vijay Diwas, Netizens Laud His Initiative

To accentuate the celebration of Kragil Vijay Diwas on July 26 2019, India's celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has been preparing dinner for the Indian armed forces, for tonight, at the Batra Transit Camp Dras (11600 ft).

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
Sanjeev Kapoor Prepares Dinner for Kargil Vijay Diwas, Netizens Laud His Initiative
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor (middle), Chef Abhishek Gupta (right) and an Armed Force Personnel (left). (Twitter/@SanjeevKapoor)
What's a grand 20-year celebration without a scrumptious meal to devour on?

To accentuate the celebration of Kragil Vijay Diwas on July 26 2019, India's celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has been preparing dinner for the Indian armed forces, for tonight, at the Batra Transit Camp Dras (11600 ft).

In a recent tweet, Kapoor has expressed his "unparalleled pride" of cooking for the Indian armed forces and their families.

A board, which reads 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Dinner at Batra Transit Camp Dras, 25 July 2019', has been put up displaying the menu of items that was being prepared by Unit Cooks (Batra Transit Camp) under the guidance of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Abhishek Gupta.

The mouth-watering food menu lists seven items, starting with Khadey Masale Ka Kukkad, Makhmali Paneer Anardana, Heeng Harey Dhaniya Ke Aloo, Lalla Mussa Dal, Protein Pulao, Palak Puri & Masala Puri and ends with Kargil Vijay Diwas Kheer.

Kapoor's action has been lauded by several Indians.

| Edited by: Shreya Basak


