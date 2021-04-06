Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life: Join Network18 and Federal Bank's Bid to Raise COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness

On the occasion of World Health Day, Network18 will launch its latest ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’ campaign on April 7. The campaign is aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against COVID-19 and why it is important to get inoculated. The initiative is a Federal Bank CSR drive that intends to reach every Indian with relevant and important information about the COVID-19 vaccine. With the launch of the COVID-19 vaccines, it is time to ensure every Indian gets the ‘Shot of Life’.

India received praise for its quick response to COVID-19 and leading the push for the development of effective vaccines. But the fast mutating virus and the slow pace of vaccination has pushed the nation into the grip of a second wave. Though there is no nationwide lockdown and economic activities continue to regain momentum, the situation remains grim. New restrictions have been imposed in nearly every state as new hotspots emerge.

The Sanjeevani campaign, therefore, has a three-point agenda:

- To spread awareness regarding vaccination and vaccines among all Indians,

- Adopt villages and carry out vaccination drives targeting the lower strata of the society.

- Creating awareness among masses and the social services sector about the initiative.

It is incumbent on corporates, non-governmental organisations and hospitals to help ensure that vaccines become popular, cheap and easily accessible. Thus, Network18 aims to take the onus and ensure that every Indian gets the COVID-19 jab and India returns to the “normal" soon.

While the government is hoping to inoculate as many people as possible, quickly, there are two major challenges: vaccine hesitancy and the cost.

Around 66 percent of India’s population lives in villages which are remote and inaccessible, making it necessary for us to ensure that every Indian gets vaccinated and the country returns to “normal”. While the COVID-19 jab may cost Rs 250, it is still an unaffordable price for a large number of families.

The initiative’s launch event will take at the Attari border near Amritsar, Punjab with on-ground and live attendance from guests including Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawala, Narayana Health’s chairperson Devi Shetty, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana and CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Additionally, the ‘Sanjeevani Gaadi’, which will be unveiled by Federal Bank’s MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan, will be flagged off from the Attari border. The vehicle will travel across the country – including locations like Nashik, Guntur, Indore and Dakshina Kannada – spreading information about COVID-19 vaccines and busting myths. Apollo 24|7 is the ‘health expert’ for the campaign and will help organise vaccination camps across the country over the course of the campaign.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is the campaign’s brand ambassador. You can check out the campaign video he shared on his Facebook page here.

