'Sanjeevani Gaadi' Launched by Network18 to Spread Covid-19 Vaccine Awareness Across Villages

Network18 and Federal Bank have together launched the latest leg in their ambitious vaccine awareness campaign ‘Sanjeevani: A Shot Of Life’. In an endeavour to reach even the grass-root level, ‘Sanjeevani Gaadi’ will now reach each and every village in five of the worst Covid-19 affected districts. The vehicle was launched on World Health Day by Sonu Sood, the campaign ambassador.

The campaign vehicle will be carrying out awareness activities in Indore, Amritsar, Dakshina Kannada, Nashik and Guntur districts. It will cover 70 villages in Amritsar and nearly 100 villages in Indore and Dakshina Kannada districts. The vehicle will also be launched in Nashik and Guntur soon.

(Sanjeevani Gaadi launched in Indore)

The vehicle will travel to over 500 villages across 5 districts spreading awareness and busting myths about Covid-19 vaccines. It will also sensitise the rural populace about following COVID-19 safety protocols. In addition, vaccination camps will also be set up at a later date in these 5 districts with health partner Apollo 24*7 and NGO partner United Way Mumbai.

(Sanjeevani Gaadi launched in Managalore)

India has been one of the worst affected countries and now with the second wave, the country has come to a grinding halt. Lockdowns and curfews are becoming the order of the day in almost every city. In this worsening situation and the governmentís goal of vaccine for all above 18 years is key to defeating the coronavirus.

A Network18 and CSR initiative by Federal bank, Sanjeevani- A Shot of Life, was launched on 7th April, 21 from Attari Border, Amritsar to spread awareness among people.

