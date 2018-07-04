'Sanju' Has Brought This Scene From 'Munna Bhai MBBS' Alive and the Internet Can't Stay Calm

Wo Bollywood me survive karne ke liye Karan Johar ki movie se debut karna jaruri hai kya?😂 pic.twitter.com/Zna0BSoqCL — Ꮪunil (@BadassAdian) July 2, 2018

Woh passion follow karane ke liye engineering karana jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/z8EJOYZFaj — Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) July 2, 2018

Wo Meri Movies me Script Hona Zaroori hai kya? pic.twitter.com/oxVB0HKvtH — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) July 2, 2018

Jab maine DRS le liya hai toh third umpire ko poochna zaruri hai kya ?? pic.twitter.com/cFb1OD5XBG — Jaimin Morbia (@jaimin_morbia) July 3, 2018

Woh movie banane ke liye script ka hona zaruri hai kya pic.twitter.com/tBKSyJqMzE — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 2, 2018

Wo image clear karne ke liye biopic banana zaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/hTbchmuILK — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) July 2, 2018

Wo family group Mai *Good morning* bhejna zaroori hai kya? pic.twitter.com/vbaXvWq1Mu — Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) July 3, 2018

Woh HR ki job ke liye rangoli banana aana zaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/c8gQiXPc8e — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 2, 2018

Wo saccha marwadi banne ke liye dukan jana zaroori hai kya? pic.twitter.com/P4k1kj3Cci — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) July 2, 2018

Woh footpath pe jagah ho to car road pe chalana zaroori hai kya? pic.twitter.com/tZkA31SKrW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 2, 2018

Agar ghumne nhi jaate,toh insta par throwback caption se pic daalni jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/1jOYRAkt8P — Mojo (@Singhlicious) July 2, 2018

Ye "Bank Loan" lautana jaruri hai kya😭😭😶 pic.twitter.com/p81PUOQXyI — Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) July 2, 2018

Wo US Airport pe security checking me Nanga karna Jaruri hai kya ..... pic.twitter.com/vxkO5seQyC — Hrithik's Agent (@iHrithik_Agent) July 2, 2018

Woh har gaane mein rona zaruri hai kya ? pic.twitter.com/OEF51KPFW0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 2, 2018

It's 2018 and the netizens are still talking about 2003 hit Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.While Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has already set the box office registers on fire, it may have also given the Indian Internet its biggest meme of the year.The Sanjay Dutt biopic has recreated the classroom scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. wherein Munna bhai aka Dutt confronts Dr Asthana, played by Boman Irani, with an important question regarding the filling of a form on the arrival of a patient in the hospital.Cannot recall? This might help: Woh bahar casualty mein koi marne ki haalat mein raha toh usko form bharna zaroori hai kya?The Sanju biopic, for obvious reasons, has brought the memories back alive and the Internet has incorporated their very own questions in the iconic scene.