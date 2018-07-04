GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Sanju' Has Brought This Scene From 'Munna Bhai MBBS' Alive and the Internet Can't Stay Calm

Meme banwanu, juice peevanu, majja ni life.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 4, 2018, 4:56 PM IST
'Sanju' Has Brought This Scene From 'Munna Bhai MBBS' Alive and the Internet Can't Stay Calm
Image credits: @swatic12 / Twitter
It's 2018 and the netizens are still talking about 2003 hit Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

While Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has already set the box office registers on fire, it may have also given the Indian Internet its biggest meme of the year.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic has recreated the classroom scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. wherein Munna bhai aka Dutt confronts Dr Asthana, played by Boman Irani, with an important question regarding the filling of a form on the arrival of a patient in the hospital.

Cannot recall? This might help: Woh bahar casualty mein koi marne ki haalat mein raha toh usko form bharna zaroori hai kya?



The Sanju biopic, for obvious reasons, has brought the memories back alive and the Internet has incorporated their very own questions in the iconic scene.

