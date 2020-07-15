Sanskrit Sholay: Twitter Revisits 'Ramgarham' after Fake 'Dehradunam' Photo Goes Viral

'Hey Kaliya, tav kim bhavet?'

Imagine if all of the dialogues in Bollywood's cult classic hit Sholay were in Sanskrit? That's just what netizens have been doing this week, ever since a debate about Urdu vs Sanskrit erupted on social media.

It all started last week when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra started a meme-fest online when he shared two images of Dehradun railway station. He claimed that the city's name had been changed and that it was no longer the Urdu Dehradun but the Sankrit "Dehradunam" instead. To make his point, he shared two images of the Dehradun station, one with the old name printed on the sign-board and one with the alleged new name.

As it turned out, the image was fake and from February 2020. Dehradun railway station has not been reenamed Dehradunam and the photo that Patra shared was an old old, shared first by Hindustan Times in February. The Sansksrit signboard has since been removed after controversy regarding the name change.

While Patra's post ignited the an old Urdu vs Sanskrit debate on social media, many netizens called Patra out for sharing fake news. And yet others made memes.

One meme which seems to have gone viral is one where dialogues from the the Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra-Hema Malina starrer Sholay. While the Rohan Sippy film has given several generations of film-watchers in India some memorable dialogues, netizens are rehashing the same but with a Sanskrit twist.

Journalist Sunil Menon took to Twitter to share an old, edited clip from Sholay in which all the dialogues had been dubbed in Sanskrit. "Forget Dehradunam. Here comes Ramgarham!" the tweet read.

The video was first created in April 2018 and can be found on YouTube.

This is not the first time that someone has tried to rehash Sholay dialogues in Sanskrit. In 2014, an Indian Redditor had translated a number of popular dialogues from the film into Sanskrit.