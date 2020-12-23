Santa Claus in Dubai's Global Village Ditches the Traditional Reindeer Sleigh to Ride a Camel

While the world is founding a new and different way to celebrate the Christmas this year, Santa Claus’ arrival also changed a bit in Dubai as he ditched his traditional reindeer sleigh for a camel. The video shared by Reuters shows Santa riding through the streets of the Global Village, surrounded by a group of gingerbread men, while the Christmas song plays in the background.

At Dubai's Global Village, Santa Claus trades the traditional reindeer-pulled sleigh for a camel 🎅 pic.twitter.com/0DGhLba5c1— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) December 22, 2020

Ever since the video has been shared on the microblogging site, it has garnered 1700 views in no time. Some of the netizens have also commented on the post, appreciating the unique idea.

Not only this, some of the Harley Davidson bikers dressed as Santa were also seen riding through the streets of central Tokyo on December 20, 2020, for their annual parade against child abuse, as this pandemic has made children more vulnerable than others in 2020. The parade was followed by a toy run to donate them to kids.

The toy run is a global tradition around Christmas time. Every year, hundreds of bikers participate in this parade, however, this year, only 100 bikers were a part of it. As per the reports, the bikers plan to see around 400 children and deliver them toys and candies.

Meanwhile, many of the Santas have decided to opt for virtual meet instead of person-to-person visit as they don’t want to risk their life for any family or public events. As per the reports, most of the Santas are under high-risk category, either by age or their medical conditions.

Pandemic has not only changed the way of visiting this year, but Santas have also replaced their gifts with the essential items. Santas have been seen delivering face masks, sanitizers and other essential items to the needy people. Recently, a man in Venezuela’s capital Caracas was dressed up as Santa to delivered the bread and bologna, clothes, shoes and toys among the children as the country has been struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and an economic collapse.

This Santa was reportedly from a non-profit group. According to the report, Amilcar Ruiz, local coordinator for Santa in the Streets had stated that this year, the Santas has delivered more food packages due to the needs faced by the community under the pandemic.