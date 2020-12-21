‘Santa Has Limited Hudget’: Ruskin Bond Has a Delightful Message for Kids This Christmas

Ruskin Bond, who made our childhood memorable, continues to connect with his fans not only with the help of his writing but also social media.

Days before Christmas 2020, the 86-year-old author posted a message for his readers on Instagram. The video has been recorded by Ruskin at his home surrounded by the books. The author begins the video by saying, “Sorry kids.” He goes on to say that Mussoorie had been very cold and that is why he cannot go outside to give everyone a view of the mountains.

The Blue Umbrella writer then asks kids to write to Santa Claus with a list of things they would like. Ruskin also explained further that kids need not only ask Santa for gifts but can also tell him what they would like to see next year. One of the favourite authors of the kid also told them that Santa has a limited budget so they might not be able to get all the things if they ask for many.

But Ruskin still encouraged the kids to write to Santa Claus and showed them a Christmas card towards the end of the one-minute video.

While signing off the message, Ruskin wished everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful year ahead.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Wishing you all Merry Christmas.”

The video has been viewed thousands of times since being posted on Instagram a day ago. Readers of Ruskin Bond’s work are wishing the author a merry Christmas and good health.

An Instagram user said, “Will write to Santa to give you an even longer life.”

Shrenya Soni, another fan of Ruskin Bond, said that she will write to ‘Santa Bond’ and asked him for more stories.

A reader of Ruskin’s stories, Parth Gandhi said, “Merry Christmas to you sir and wishing you a long and healthy life.”

Ruskin Bond is an author of British descent who was born in Kasauli, British India in 1934. He studied in a boarding school in Mussoorie and briefly lived with his aunt in London where he first started writing at age 17. The author finally settled in Mussoorie and continues to live there and write to this day. He has received civilian honours from the government of India, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

On his birthday in May 2020, a book named Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes was released where the author has written about his childhood adventures.