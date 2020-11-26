Santa Holds Video Sessions from North Pole, Plans to Deliver Presents Online This Christmas

Less than a month to go for Christmas and a techie Santa's all prepared to surprise in a new way this 2020 pandemic.

Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal tradition safely, launching live video sessions from his home in the North Pole, via an online Christmas grotto!

In a video uploaded by AP, Father Christmas is seen donning his red Santa robe and appearing in two avatars telling his viewers how he plans to deliver his gifts to the children.

Starting with a joke, Santa assures his children that he has been self-isolating himself in North Pole for hundreds of years. And till date, when no one could trace where he stays, he need not worry about a 'pesky virus'— covid-19.

Santa also expresses his delight to meet his wonderful children via the "typpity-top" tablets and other gadgets this year! He admits how the latest internet technology makes it even easier to get those christmas presents directly delivered to the fireplace.

Well, all new digital Santa finds it way more user-friendly to enter all the details into the database while his "techie-elves" and "key workers" designated all across the globe can keep a track on the details of the children.

So, children, Santa guarantees that he is absolutely going to be part of your wonderful Christmas celebration and as far as the gifts are concerned, you're going to fin'em soon around your pillow and the fireplace!

'Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa Clause absolutely loves Christams'.

With Christmas celebration slowly picking its pace, recently a confectioner decided to put masks on his chocolate Santas in his small workshop in rural Hungary as he intended it as a light-hearted joke to raise people’s spirits amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

But it turned out to be shrewd business move as orders surged online, and now he can hardly keep pace with demand.

( with inputs from AP )