'Santa in Real Life': Auto-Rickshaw Driver Takes his Paw Friend to Work Everyday, Wins Hearts on Internet

Covid-19 pandemic made pets a collateral damage as people initially feared that animals too could pass the viral infection. There were cases where animals were infected, but the cases are rare. Yet, people abandoned there pets in the most crucial times of the pandemic.

However, an auto-rickshaw driver has given a glimmer of hope as he has his pet with him all the time, even while he is ferrying passengers. The driver's tale was narrated by one Manjiri Prabhu on Facebook who had taken the rickshaw with her sister. She called him a real-life Santa.

“Today I met a Santa in real life,” wrote Prabhu in a Facebook post as she shared Harvinder Singh's story.

Prabhu said she and her sister Leena took an auto-rickshaw and as they got off the vehicle after reaching their destination, the two saw "beautiful brown eyes" observing them curiously from beside the driver’s seat. "It was a tiny pup, snug on a thick rug inside the curve of the auto and with a fancy leash,” she said.

“I was surprised… We hadn’t heard a whimper from him all through the drive and had not the slightest clue that there was a dog in the auto with us!” she wrote further.

The pup was brought to Singh's home by his son. Since there was no one to take care of the dog, he decided to take him to work. “So instead of abandoning the pup, he did the next best thing he could think of. Take the pup with him, wherever he travelled!” Prabhu wrote.

Singh has named the pup Ronnie and has his food and water well-stocked in the auto-rickshaw.

"The photograph was more to remind me that there were always some good souls in the world who were real Santas in different ways for different beings, doing their acts of kindness consistently, quietly and away from the spotlight. And as long as such people existed, there was still hope in the world," Prabhu concluded.