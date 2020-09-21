Sanitised Envelope to Friends Reunion: Why Virtual Emmy Awards 2020 Were Better Than IRL Ones

Emmy Awards 2020 held on Sunday in Los Angeles was unlike anything seen before in its 72-year-old history. As the ensuing pandemic pushed the glittery night indoors, turning the award function into an office Zoom call of sorts, the show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel saw a push in the right direction.

A year that has seen chants for Black Lives Matter grow louder than ever after the death of George Floyd to a cop, 72nd Emmy Awards rolled out its metaphorical red carpet to welcome diversity and inclusivity. As a matter of fact, this year's Emmy set the record for most wins by Black actors.

Also Read: Emmy Winners Highlight Push For Social Justice

Actor Zendaya scripted history by becoming the youngest winner of the best lead actress in a drama trophy for her unsettling performance in HBO series Euphoria. The 24-year-old star became the second actress in Emmy's history to win in such a category.

Zendaya talks about the strong competitors in her category and making #Emmys history: “Just to be mentioned within the category at all was something and to have their support and having them smile and wave at me meant a lot” https://t.co/yrqAI2FYW5 pic.twitter.com/f8HDE9aUAE — Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2020

The awards night also saw Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, Friends cast, reunited on-screen-- much to the surprise of the fans.

The cast of ‘Friends’ reunite at the 2020 #EMMYs pic.twitter.com/mCDeeWhefT — CTRLNOW (@ctrInow) September 21, 2020

Kimmel, at one point, "sanitised" envelope by setting it on fire. Aniston did the rest.

Jennifer Aniston putting out a fire that won’t knock down on live TV is the best thing I’ve seen this year. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/JhuYZ9dFMj — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 21, 2020

Also Read: Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Surprise Fans with 'Friends Reunion'

The show that was attended by celebrities from the comfort of their homes didn't miss out on fashion nor did the light-hearted funny video call moments go unnoticed on social media.

A cool thing about the #Emmys being virtual or whatever is that it enables celebrities to serve LEWKS without worrying about practicality. Absolutely delighted to see Regina King in this Schiaparelli gown! pic.twitter.com/BVgr8lbYJo — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) September 20, 2020

Zendaya looks amazing presenting at the 2020 #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/bSkgFKfSMD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 21, 2020

Best moment of the #Emmys: the expression on my son’s face after he jumps. And even though @TomSchnauz didn’t win the hardware tonight, he wins our hearts every day. pic.twitter.com/3hmeEwiB14 — Kris Carey (@KristynCarey) September 21, 2020

Let’s give credit where credit is due: @ABCNetwork’s @JimmyKimmel and the @TelevisionAcad folks did as great a job with a virtual Emmys as anyone could have done. Congratulations! — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 21, 2020

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Everyone's favourite Schitt’s Creek won big-- in all the acting categories including awards for writing and direction.

With Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy winning their #Emmys tonight, that means our little Canadian show is the first comedy OR drama to ~ever~ sweep all four acting categories, and that is absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/fEUnaLoDBr — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

COMEDY SERIES ✅ LEAD ACTRESS ✅ LEAD ACTOR ✅ SUPPORTING ACTRESS ✅ SUPPORTING ACTOR ✅ COMEDY WRITING ✅ COMEDY DIRECTING ✅ Could not be more proud of our show, and THANK YOU to the @TelevisionAcad + all of you! #Emmys — Schitt's Creek (Pop) (@SchittsCreekPop) September 21, 2020

Making a statement

This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown presented the show’s final award for best drama series. He took the stage at Staples Center wearing a black T-shirt with white letters BLM for Black Lives Matter and a white raised fist.

Regina King and Uzo Aduba used the come-as-you-are fashion edict for Sunday’s virtual Emmy Awards to highlight the national struggle for social justice.

Both Black actresses wore T-shirts featuring Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT from Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot and killed by police in March. Kings T-shirt featured Taylor's face.

After winning the prestigious award for the best leading actor, Mark Ruffalo gave a speech that not only won the hearts of netizens but also made them ponder on the current cultural and political movement in the United States of America.

Emmy award-winning actor started his speech by elaborating upon his role in the series I Know This Much Is True. He then went on to describe the basic plot of the series.

He said that his show’s story is about a family, which is very similar to the situation in the United States and in the world today. “And it asks a big question: How are we going to deal and honour and take care of each other and our most vulnerable people?” he asked, replying that it will be done through love, compassion, and fighting for the underprivileged.