'Rahul Should Marry Sapna, She and Sonia Have Same Profession': BJP MLA's Sexist Rant Causes Outrage

Shameful! Dear @narendramodi, I am sure you are not aware of this statement about women by your lawmaker. I am convinced that now that you've seen this cringeworthy video, you will throw this man out of your party. Or,am I expecting too much? https://t.co/FoVF3rt30i — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) March 24, 2019

OUTRAGEOUS: BJP Ballia MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh compares Sapna Chaudhary with Sonia Gandhi, says both from SIMILAR CULTURES & PROFESSIONS .



This motormouth BJP neta continues to bring same for the party. pic.twitter.com/FVilZ2qh9k — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) March 24, 2019

No one has the right to disrespect a profession of her, irrespective of which party she joins... Had she joined BJP he would not have made such comments.... — Vijay Reddy (@vij_anna) March 24, 2019

men with no respect for women, men with filth in their minds, men who have no sense of any decorum whatsoever, why is our politics teeming with such creepy men? and most of them seem to be in bjp. — indrani اندرانی (@indiscribe) March 24, 2019

#BJP_se_Beti_Bachao

Listen the shameful language used by lawmaker of BJP, Surendra Singh pic.twitter.com/Q1vJRymyKW — سنیل پچوری (@skpachauri101) March 24, 2019

Ashamed to have such a person in BJP!! Such loose talks will harm the party in an unimaginable way.



Why does he have to demean a profession?



When a criminal, murderer, rapists, corrupts and moron like Surendra Singh can be welcomed in politics, why not a professional dancer? 😡 https://t.co/ZiLmXTkGsn — Chowkidar Aakash Verma 🇮🇳 (@vermaaakash10) March 24, 2019

BJP MLA Surendra Singh is a habitual offender, a misogynist and a pervert! Why would any party tolerate him is just beyond me..

This guy needs professional help..☹️ pic.twitter.com/o0mKOh98m2 — IIIIIIIIII (@_NairFYI) March 24, 2019

Amidst the ongoing flip-flop regarding Bhojpuri actress and dancer Sapna Chaudhary's joining the Congress Party, BJP MLA Surendra Singh is drawing flak for making sexist comments.In a video bite to news agency ANI, the UP MLA who is notorious for making sexist comments, compared Sapna Chaudhary to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and said that both women have the same 'pesha' (profession).The MLA said that Chaudhary belongs to the same profession as Gandhi's back in Italy.Singh's comments caught quite a bit of flak on social media with people calling out his sexist comment. Addressing Rahul Gandhi, he said "You should also accept Sapna the way your father had accepted your mother" ("Rahul ji ki Mata ji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi. Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aapne bhi Sapna ko apna bana liya hai,")The MLA also added that he is glad that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had lost his faith in politicians and was now turning to "dancers" to do politics.Singh also went a step further and said that the country will never accept a "dancer" in politics, especially when such a "charitravaan" and honest man as PM Narendra Modi was its leader.Not stopping there, Singh went on to add that Rahul should marry Chaudhary and that ot would be a happy relationship as both his wife and mother would be fromthe same "culture" and "profession".The sexist rant came a day after it was announced that Chaudhary had joined the Congress Party and have caused outrage on social media.This is not the first time Singh has been slammed for making misogynistic comments. In April 2018, singh had been slammed for trying to defend Unnao rape-accused BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar by stating that no one would rape a mother of three.“I am speaking from psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Sengar),” Surendra Singh had told ANI.If that weren't all, in July 2019, Singh was slammed once again for saying that Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati was a "buffalo" who could not be taught any "sanskaar" (manners).Many wondered how leaders like Singh, who were repeat were offenders, were allowed to carry on unhindered.Meanwhile, Chudhary on Sunday surprised all by announcing that she never joined the Congress Party and that the images of her doing the rounds were, in fact, old.Congress's Uttar Pradesh secretary Narendra Rathi maintained that both Chaudhary and her sister had joined the party yesterday and signed the papers.