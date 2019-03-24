LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Rahul Should Marry Sapna, She and Sonia Have Same Profession': BJP MLA's Sexist Rant Causes Outrage

BJP MLA Surendra Singh said Sonia Gandhi had the same 'pesha' as Sapna Chaudhary and that India would never accept a 'dancer' in politics.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:March 24, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
Amidst the ongoing flip-flop regarding Bhojpuri actress and dancer Sapna Chaudhary's joining the Congress Party, BJP MLA Surendra Singh is drawing flak for making sexist comments.

In a video bite to news agency ANI, the UP MLA who is notorious for making sexist comments, compared Sapna Chaudhary to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and said that both women have the same 'pesha' (profession).

The MLA said that Chaudhary belongs to the same profession as Gandhi's back in Italy.

Singh's comments caught quite a bit of flak on social media with people calling out his sexist comment. Addressing Rahul Gandhi, he said "You should also accept Sapna the way your father had accepted your mother" ("Rahul ji ki Mata ji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi. Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aapne bhi Sapna ko apna bana liya hai,")

The MLA also added that he is glad that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had lost his faith in politicians and was now turning to "dancers" to do politics.

Singh also went a step further and said that the country will never accept a "dancer" in politics, especially when such a "charitravaan" and honest man as PM Narendra Modi was its leader.

Not stopping there, Singh went on to add that Rahul should marry Chaudhary and that ot would be a happy relationship as both his wife and mother would be fromthe same "culture" and "profession".

The sexist rant came a day after it was announced that Chaudhary had joined the Congress Party and have caused outrage on social media.


















'Repeat Offender'

This is not the first time Singh has been slammed for making misogynistic comments. In April 2018, singh had been slammed for trying to defend Unnao rape-accused BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar by stating that no one would rape a mother of three.



“I am speaking from psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Sengar),” Surendra Singh had told ANI.

If that weren't all, in July 2019, Singh was slammed once again for saying that Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati was a "buffalo" who could not be taught any "sanskaar" (manners).

Many wondered how leaders like Singh, who were repeat were offenders, were allowed to carry on unhindered.

Meanwhile, Chudhary on Sunday surprised all by announcing that she never joined the Congress Party and that the images of her doing the rounds were, in fact, old.

Congress's Uttar Pradesh secretary Narendra Rathi maintained that both Chaudhary and her sister had joined the party yesterday and signed the papers.
