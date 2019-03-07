English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan Had Amitabh Bachchan Impressed Long Before Her Bollywood Debut
Before appearing on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan' with Saif Ali Khan, did you know Sara Ali Khan accompanied her dad on Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'?
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is only two movies old but the actor's confidence and her regular media appearances have made her a social media fan favourite.
From randomly breaking into 'Aankh Marey' song during Simmba promotions with co-actor Ranveer Singh to her unabashed appearance with Saif Ali Khan on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan, the 25-year-old actress is here to stay.
But long before appearing on the talk show with her dad, did you know Sara accompanied Saif on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati?
That's right, the daughter Khan got to share the screen space with none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself way back in 2005.
A video that has now gone viral on Instagram shows a baby Sara in the audience with her friend, while her dad Saif, seated on the hot seat with his Salaam Namaste co-star Preity Zinta.
In the clip, BigB is seen engaging in friendly banter with Sara and requests her to do an "adaab". Being the star that she is, she happily obliges to his wish.
The video then cuts to tense moments of Saif and Preity taking on a question about Jinnah house in Mumbai as Sara is seen anxiously watching her dad from the audience seat.
Uploaded on Wednesday, Sara's adorable presence on the game show was an instant hit across the photo and video sharing platform.
"The younger sara was also soooo well behaved and graceful! LoveLove❤ @saraalikhan95 😊," wrote the uploader.
Viewers chimed in with praises for the young Sara who showed off a spectrum of emotions in a 15-second clip 13 years before taking her big leap in Bollywood.
"Such a decent child. So well brought up. Wish everyone notices and try to bring up children in this manner," wrote one user.
"She was as graceful as she's now ..much love to sara," added another.
Meanwhile, talks about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starring in an Imtiaz Ali's directorial has been doing the rounds for months now. Fans of the stars will be glad to know that the film is finally happening. According to reports, Sara and Kartik are set to start shooting for the film in Delhi starting this week.
