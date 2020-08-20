Rohit Shetty Revealing Sara Ali Khan's 'Struggle' to Get 'Simmba' in Old Video Gets Mocked on Twitter

The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has triggered Bollywood fans and critics of the industry to openly talk about the persistent nepotism that favours the star kids in getting a push start, while the "outsiders" have to struggle to enter and sustain in the movie business.

Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jahnvi Kapoor, among many more "nepo kids" have been in the eye of a social media storm in the past few weeks, facing flak for either getting work because of their privilege or propagating the culture of favouritism in the industry. In fact, the trailer of Alia Bhatt's upcoming venture Sadak 2 has been downvoted by angered "fans" more than 11 million times, making it the second-most "disliked" video to exist on YouTube.

Amidst this, social media has discovered a video of Sara Ali Khan, daughter of popular Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The video clip that is now going viral is from the time actress appeared on Kapil Sharma's show alongside director Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh last year. In the episode, Shetty speaks of Sara's grounded nature and simplicity and what led him to cast her in his directorial Simmba.

In the video which was shared on Wednesday and has gone viral since with over 3,000 retweets, Rohit Shetty responds to a question put forth by comedian Kapil Sharma about the actress: "Sara has just stepped into the industry. Her first movie Kedarnath hadn't even released, what did you think of her before casting her?"

To which Shetty says, "She's become a star so I can say this. 'Sir, please give me work'. She's Saif Ali Khan's daughter. She's the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Walking alone to my office and pleading a director to give her work. I had tears in my eyes, I told her to do my movie."

Titled "definition of 'struggle' for star kids!" the video invited trolling and Sara Ali Khan was at the receiving end of it.

To her credit, Sara has been vocal about the privilege and acknowledged the platform provided to her by her star parents that helped her in her Bollywood journey.

In an earlier interview with Rajeev Masand, Sara spoke at length about nepotism, the privilege that came along with it and the responsibility that it carries.

"We can't run away from nepotism and I think we shouldn't. There is privilege and it comes in the form of access. Whether it is her (Jahnvi Kapoor) getting Dhadak, whether it is me getting Kedarnath. More specifically Simmba before kedarnath released. These are things that happened because of who we are," Sara said.

"But here's a thing and here's what really matters. We don't choose our parents. I love mom, I love dad. And if I had a choice I would choose them," she further added.