Sara Ali Khan's Classy Reply to Paparazzo Asking her to Do 'Namaste Pose' has Awed Her Fans

Actor Sara Ali Khan is busy with promotions of her film Coolie No 1, which is set for release on Christmas, along side her co-star Varun Dhawan. Amid her busy schedule she was recently spotted by the paparazzi. As Sara posed for the cameras in pink shirt and denim shorts, a photographer asked her to do the 'Namaste pose'.

But Sara schooled the photographer and politely replied saying that Namaste is not a pose. Her reply has won the hearts of her fans who are praising her'for the sass. A video clip of the incident has been going viral.

She know where and what to give..Sassy but Classy#saraalikhan pic.twitter.com/zlqOBXxxp4 — Anshu (@Anshusartik) November 8, 2020

Sara, along with Varun and rest of the cast of Coolie no 1 recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show for a fun segment in first leg of their promotional campaign. The team of Coolie No. 1 was clicked on the sets of the popular comedy chat show on Sunday. The actor opted for a black shirt and pants while Sara looked bright in a pink one-shoulder jumpsuit, with her hair pulled back.

Coolie No. 1 is a family comedy based on the popular franchise from Pooja Entertainment and is directed by the king of comedy David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Coolie No. 1 is the official remake of David's '90s hit comedy film of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. It was scheduled to release in theatres on May 1 this year, but was held up after theatres were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.