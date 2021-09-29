Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Just Had a Reunion and Sang Their Iconic Title Track

One of the most iconic sitcoms in Indian television, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is still adored by its fans. The characters of the hit show based on an unspoken battle between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law had become household names and continue to do so. A few days back, the cast of the show had a reunion and netizens were all in for the nostalgia. Roshesh aka Rajesh Kumar, took to Facebook to post a video of the cast singing the title track of the show, which has since then gone viral. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Kumar wrote in the caption, “Can u believe this.. we also had to wait for this moment… so how can we deprive you all.. enjoy this evergreen title song."

Fans could not keep calm and expressed their love for the show and its characters in the comments. While one person wrote, “What a wonderfully comic serial. I used to look forward to every episode. Ratna, Satish and every one played their part to the hilt," another wrote, “One of the best comedy series ever , after my office watching this serial was relaxation."

Ahead of their reunion, Rupali Ganguly, who played the role of Monisha in the show, took to her Instagram Stories to inform fans that she was heading for a reunion but did not reveal more about it. She asked viewers to guess where she is heading to. After hours of wait, Rupali shared a couple of pictures that revealed that it was the reunion of the star cast.

Ganguly posed with her on-screen husband in the show, Sahil aka Sumeet Raghavan and Roshesh aka Rajesh Kumar. Along with the writer, and director of the show Aatish Kapadia, Indravadan Sarabhai aka Satish Shah was also a part of the reunion. Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhai, who played the role of mother-in-law in the show too graced the reunion with her presence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here