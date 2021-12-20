Sarah Palin Says She'll Get Covid Vaccine 'Over My Dead Body', Twitter Schools Her

Sarah Palin, former Governor of Alaska, has declared that she will take the vaccine for Covid-19 “over (her) dead body" and thus taken anti-vaxxer “logic" to a new low. The 2018 Republican vice presidential candidate made the comments at AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona. The event is organised by conservative student groups for “freedom, free markets, and limited government". On December 19, Palin started her speech by launching an attack against US health official Dr Anthony Fauci who lends his support to vaccine mandates, reported Independent. Calling him “the most inconsistent talking head", Palin said that he had earlier claimed that those who contracted Covid-19 would become naturally immune. This was her bone of contention: why, then, was a vaccine mandate still necessitated? “And it’ll be over my dead body that I get a shot. I will not. I won’t do it and they better not touch my kids either," Independent quoted her.

When Palin was asked about some people being apprehensive that they could lose their jobs if they refused to take the vaccine, she said that there are more of “us" (the unvaccinated) than there are oof “them" (the vaccinated). Throughout the ordeal of the Covid-19 pandemic, anti-vaxxers have come up with newer and more bizarre “rationale" every other month. Palin’s brazen statement evoked derision from various quarters on Twitter.

Sarah Palin showed up in Phoenix this morning to tell that crowd “it will be over my dead body” that she gets vaccinated. Then she encourages others to “stiffen their spines” and fight back. “There is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other.” pic.twitter.com/t47oxxrGtB— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 19, 2021

Sarah Palin: Over my dead body will I get vaccinated.Covid: That can be arranged. — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) December 19, 2021

Sarah Palin: “There are more of us (the unvaccinated) than there are of them (the vaccinated).”Reality: pic.twitter.com/1uqweJ0vNr — Soros-Funded Deep State Operative (@ExGOPer) December 19, 2021

Sarah Palin thought Africa was a country. Please don’t take medical advice from that idiot.— Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) December 20, 2021

Sarah Palin , not exactly known for her brains.— Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) December 19, 2021

In March this year, Palin had recovered from Covid-19 and advocated for mask usage to curb the spread of the infection. In July, a man from California, US, who had previously mocked Covid-19 vaccines on social media, died following a month-long battle with the deadly virus. A member of the Hillsong megachurch, Stephen Harmon had been quite vocal in his dislike for vaccines and had made a series of jokes about not getting jabbed. According to BBC, Harmon was being treated for pneumonia and Covid-19 in a hospital outside Los Angeles. Ahead of his death, Harmon posted some of his photos from his hospital bed, documenting his fight against the virus. He said, “Please pray y’all, they really want to intubate me and put me on a ventilator."

