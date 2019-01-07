English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

10 Things You Need to Know About the World's Largest Cricket Stadium Built in Ahmedabad

the old Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad that could house 54,000 people was torn down to create the new Motera stadium that can seat over 10 lakh people | Source: Twitter/ParimalNathwani)

  News18.com
  Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
Gujarat is on its way to becoming home to the largest cricket stadium in the world. The makeover of the Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad is nearing completion. A picture of the progress was recently tweeted by Gujarat Cricket Association Vice President Parimal Nathwani.


In his post, Nathwani wrote that the once completed, the 'dream project' would be the pride of the nation.

Here are ten things you need to know about the stadium:


  • The foundation stone of the stadium was laid in Jan 2018.

  • The project is the brainchild of PM Narendra Modi, and is being led by the Gujarat Cricket Association.

  • Larson & Tourbo (L&T) were given the tender for construction of the property and renowned architecture firm M/s Populous were given the charge of designing the stadium.

  • Populous is the same firm which is credited with designing the Melbourne Stadium, the current largest stadium in the world.

  • Sprawled over 63 acres of land, the Motera stadium will be able to seat almost 1.10 lakh people, superseding the capacity of the Melbourne Stadium which is currently at 90,000.

  • The cost of building the stadium is approximately 700 crores.

  • The stadium will have four dressing rooms, a club house with over 50 rooms, 76 corporate boxes and an a gargantuan swimming pool.

  • The premises will also include an indoor cricket raining academy.

  • The stadium's parking will be able to accommodate about 3,000 four-wheeler cars and up to 10,000 two-wheelers.

  • The previous Motera stadium had a capacity of 54,000. It was demolished in 2016 by the GCA in order to start work on the renovation.

