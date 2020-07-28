Saree-Clad Robot Delivering Sanitizers in Tamil Nadu Shop Proves the Future is Now

Video of a saree-clad robot mannequin offering sanitisers to customers at a shop goes viral

After the outbreak of the coronavirus, people have taken to unusual ways to protect themselves from the infection and also contain the spread of the deadly virus.

In order to ensure safety of his staff as well as customers, a shop owner in Tamil has deployed a saree-clad robot mannequin.

A video of the robot moving around with a sanitiser in its one hand and a display screen in the other has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen, shows the robot offering sanitiser to customers visiting the shop.

“Technology put to right use at one of the textile showrooms in TN. An automated mannequins draped in saree detects customers around and walks to them to provide sanitisers,” tweeted the officer.

Technology put to right use at one of the textile showrooms in TN. An automated mannequins draped in saree detects customers around and walks to them to provide sanitisers. Post Corona is sure to see intensified technological evolutions. pic.twitter.com/r2QQg1wpsY — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 20, 2020

Ramen’s tweet has garnered more than 1K likes, 380 retweets and 34K views. Some people shared their views on her post, while others praised the owner for making good use of technology.

A user, retweeting the video, wrote, “We Indians are always adequate in innovation and most importantly most of them are affordable to everyone.”

#ideas We Indians are always adequate in innovation and most importantly most of them are affordable to everyone. #Atmanirbharbharat #Indianjugad #affordable https://t.co/adZ7VD73yI — Hardik Shah (@hardik_shah905) July 21, 2020

One person said that she loved the robot in saree, while the other called it a “nice initiative.”

This is really productive use of robotics . 😍 — Anu (@Anu28667435) July 22, 2020

Other people also appreciated the innovation.

great thought — Dasari Mallesh (@DasariMallesh1) July 24, 2020

Just loving it... — shweta kedia (@shwetakedia12) July 21, 2020

तकनीक का लाजवाब उपयोग। — Sahab Singh Deshwar (@999deshwar) July 20, 2020

Earlier this year, when the novel coronavirus started expanding its footprint across the world, people resorted to bizarre ways to keep the deadly virus at bay.

A picture did rounds on the Internet which showed a group of passengers covered in plastic sheets at an airport.