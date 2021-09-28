'Sasta Rohit Sharma': Mumbai Indians Skipper's Doppelganger Spotted in Pakistan

Images of celebrity lookalikes going viral on social media have become quite common in recent times. While most of the time, people tend to notice lookalikes of actors and politicians, sportspersons too are not exempted. Now, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has been added to the list after an image of his doppelganger having a glass of sharbat in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi went viral on social media. Twitter user Shiraz Hassan shared an image on the micro-blogging platform and wrote in the caption, “Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers? Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi’s Saddar."

Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi’s saddar.(Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) pic.twitter.com/GN1gG8N2jT — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 27, 2021

In the photo, a man with a beard can be seen drinking juice beside a stall. Netizens reacted hilariously to the photo.

Sasta Rohit Sharma— Vaani (@Vaani123456) September 27, 2021

He is here for National T20 to play for Northerns— Raheel Khan (@rkhan70) September 28, 2021

He’s gone over there to regroup and think how he will change the fortunes of Mumbai Indians!!— AR (@Edge2slip) September 27, 2021

That’s low budget Hitman…— Soumik (@PallabIam) September 27, 2021

He needs the sharbat. MI haar rhi h to pressure handling ke liye jaruri h— SR (@orngebellpepper) September 27, 2021

Pakistan can easily be considered a hotspot for doppelgangers. Earlier this month, desi Money Heist fans found the doppelganger of Alvaro Morte, who plays ‘The Professor’ in the hit Netflix show, selling groceries in a Pakistani store.

While News18 could not independently verify the photo, the items behind the counter and the language used in the photo does hint at the location being in Pakistan. This is not also the only ‘connection’ the real Money Heist has with Pakistan. The real Professor does contact Pakistan during the heist.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here