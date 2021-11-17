Satellite Data From 40 Years Ago Might Hold Key To Find Out About Planet Nine

Scientific discoveries foster multiple other discoveries giving rise to a chain reaction of mind-boggling revelations. Interestingly, this is how a few planets in the solar system were discovered. In 1846, the discovery of Neptune laid the grounds for the discovery of Uranus.

Similarly, when Pluto was still a planet, scientists were basing a discovery of the tenth planet, christened as Planet X. However, the search for the planet hit a hiatus since the last footprints were detected by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) by astronomer Michael Rowan-Robinson, who stopped his research in 1991.

Now, Michael has decided to dig up the data collected by him with the help of the IRAS again, after 38 long years, and has proposed some new regions in the sky where Planet X might be located. The method used in the study is centred around the gravitational anomaly in the planet’s orbit.

“The discovery of dozens of new dwarf planets in the past twenty years has resulted in both the redefinition of Pluto as a dwarf planet and in their potentiality as probed of possible distant dwarf planets in highly inclined orbits,” said Michael in his paper.

Several other studies have suggested that Planet X is a few times bigger than the Earth, while some hypothesize that the planet might be a bowling ball-sized black hole. However, Michael is basing his theory on the data collected by the IRAS in 1983. Though the data indicates a movement in the suggested regions of the sky, it is still a long journey to cover.

Michael, through the data collected by IRAS in 1983, has postulated several candidates which can be a plausible Planet X. The study is also observing the expected orbit of Planet X, which according to Michael, is “a combination of a parallactic ellipse with a major axis parallel to the ecliptic plane.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.