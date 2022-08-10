Satish Shah Poses With Indian Flag Claiming It's From 1942, Netizens School Him

Actor Satish Shah is getting slammed on Twitter after posting a photo of himself holding an Indian flag, claiming it was the same one that his mother had gotten during the Quit India Movement in 1942. The problem arises when you realise that the Indian flag in that form did not exist in 1942. Back then, instead of the Ashok Chakra that exists on the tricolour now, there used to be the charkha symbol.

The charkha was adopted as a symbol on the flag of the Provisional Government of Free India in 1921. The Ashok Chakra came to replace it only in 1947.

The very same TIRANGA DHWAJ my mother had got during Quit India Movement 1942 pic.twitter.com/gIk64iOCnY — satish shah (@sats45) August 9, 2022

Quit India Movement 1942 में भारत के तिरंगे में अशोक चक्र कहां से आ गया?

उस समय का असली झंडा ये है https://t.co/Y67eS7JVsm pic.twitter.com/tNajD3MWaN — Anshul Singh (@anshulsigh) August 10, 2022

90000 odd likes for this false tweet. It shows a majority of Indians don’t even know about the history of their own flag. The chakra replaced charkha only a month before August,1947. https://t.co/eNknNJR9ns — Ketan Shah (@Thinkerks) August 10, 2022

Or how about just not trying to lie!? That would have been the best way to save this embarrassment. — Senthil Saba (@Sensarch) August 9, 2022

Peddling lies is so easy these days, and celebrities are eager to do so, just to win patriotism brownie points. So sad that after thousands have commented underneath that this flag didn't exist in 1942, he has not corrected himself or offered an apology/explanation. https://t.co/aEC7QtDW7G — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) August 9, 2022

Satish Sir Standing Comedy Achi Hai, 1942 ko 1947 se replace kariye https://t.co/xRw8JxrBni — Mubashir (@rubusmubu) August 10, 2022

You are a fantastic actor Sir but the claim can't be true. The Chakra entered into our tricolour only on 22 July 1947. Before that the flag used to have a Charkha instead. https://t.co/LE25ZT1zU0 — Ashok Kumar Pandey अशोक اشوک (@Ashok_Kashmir) August 9, 2022

Shah has worked in many acclaimed Bollywood films and television shows. Known for comic roles, the actor gave several great performances in movies such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and more. Apart from films, the actor is widely recognised for his stellar performances in sitcoms such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here