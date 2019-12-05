#SatyamevaJayate and Memes Trend on Twitter as Chidambaram is Granted Bail from Tihar Jail
Amidst his release, Twitter trended with #PChidambaram and #SatyamevaJayate as Chidambaram's supporters took to the micro-blogging site to share their share of contentment.
In a big relief to veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court has granted the former Finance Minister and the Congress stalwart a bail in the INX Media case.
After having him lodged in the Tihar Jail for over 100 days, the court granted bail on a bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties each and asked Chidambaram not to leave the country without permission.
Nevertheless, soon after his release, Twitter trended with #PChidambaram and #SatyamevaJayate as the former Finance Minister's supporters took to the micro-blogging site to share their share of contentment.
#PChidambaram granted bail. Congratulations #SatyamevaJayate.Meanwhile Bhakts & Godi Media⤵ pic.twitter.com/rPfId5rm6s— Zoya (@RangDeTiranga) December 4, 2019
Bhakt media reaction to #SupremeCourt grants bail to #PChidambaram pic.twitter.com/KDTdQ3Uxwi— Sharif Shaikh (@SharifS52715235) December 4, 2019
I welcome the Honourable SC's decision to grant bail to former Central Minister and senior Congress leader and my mentor Shri @PChidambaram_IN ji.Truth finally prevails. #SatyamevaJayate #PChidambaram pic.twitter.com/dL5MbvRM8T— Ganesh Kumar Yadav (@GaneshMPYC) December 4, 2019
Thalaivar granted bail #PChidambaram— Vijay Ramdoss (@VijayRamdoss_) December 4, 2019
RT if you are looking forward to the speech by @PChidambaram_IN ji in Rajya Sabha this session on the sorry state of the economy! #PChidambaram #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/yltTqgPEYh— AfzalKhanINC (@AfzalKhan_INC) December 4, 2019
The tiger is back #PChidambaram sir #SatyamevaJayate...we hope that you will expose the ill methods of this govt— WithRG (@CongressFans) December 4, 2019
After over 100 days detention on false and fabricated charges, #PChidambaram got bail, In the end, truth prevails!#SatyamevaJayate— Himachal Congress (@INCHimachal) December 4, 2019
P Chidambaram right now. #INXMediaCase #PChidambaram pic.twitter.com/4EEQI0omWs— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 4, 2019
Newton's 3rd law of motion...#SatyamevaJayate #PChidambaram pic.twitter.com/tAw2sGfn7v— Vinay Kumar Dokania | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) December 4, 2019
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Chidambaram's incarceration was "vengeful and vindictive", while expressing confidence that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial. Congress colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi described the ruling as "excellent light after a rather long tunnel".
