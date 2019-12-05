SatyamevaJayate and Memes Trend on Twitter as Chidambaram is Granted Bail from Tihar Jail

In a big relief to veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court has granted the former Finance Minister and the Congress stalwart a bail in the INX Media case.

After having him lodged in the Tihar Jail for over 100 days, the court granted bail on a bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties each and asked Chidambaram not to leave the country without permission.

Nevertheless, soon after his release, Twitter trended with #PChidambaram and #SatyamevaJayate as the former Finance Minister's supporters took to the micro-blogging site to share their share of contentment.

I welcome the Honourable SC's decision to grant bail to former Central Minister and senior Congress leader and my mentor Shri @PChidambaram_IN ji.Truth finally prevails. #SatyamevaJayate #PChidambaram pic.twitter.com/dL5MbvRM8T — Ganesh Kumar Yadav (@GaneshMPYC) December 4, 2019

Thalaivar granted bail #PChidambaram — Vijay Ramdoss (@VijayRamdoss_) December 4, 2019

RT if you are looking forward to the speech by @PChidambaram_IN ji in Rajya Sabha this session on the sorry state of the economy! #PChidambaram #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/yltTqgPEYh — AfzalKhanINC (@AfzalKhan_INC) December 4, 2019

The tiger is back #PChidambaram sir #SatyamevaJayate...we hope that you will expose the ill methods of this govt — WithRG (@CongressFans) December 4, 2019

After over 100 days detention on false and fabricated charges, #PChidambaram got bail, In the end, truth prevails!#SatyamevaJayate — Himachal Congress (@INCHimachal) December 4, 2019

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Chidambaram's incarceration was "vengeful and vindictive", while expressing confidence that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial. Congress colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi described the ruling as "excellent light after a rather long tunnel".

