Saudi Arabia Fans Mock Messi With Ronaldo's Celebratory 'Siu' After Argentina's Defeat

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 10:11 IST

Doha

Saudi Arabia fans did Ronaldo's 'Siu' gesture to mock Messi. (Photo: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia fans have been ripping Lionel Messi apart after Argentina's loss in the FIFA World Cup 2022 match. A viral video shows them doing Cristiano Ronaldo's signature 'Siu' gesture.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of underdogs Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup match on Tuesday. The Saudi Arabia team scripted history with their 2-1 victory over Argentina, sparking off some wild celebrations among fans. It did not bode well for G.O.A.T Lionel Messi, who got shredded to bits on social media. A video that’s now going viral adds insult to injury. A group of Saudi fans were seen celebrating their victory over Argentina by recreating Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siu’ celebratory gesture.

Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ is an iconic gesture that he does after a momentous score. ‘Si’ or ‘Siu’ translates to ‘yes’ in Spanish. Saudi fans did the whole bit of jumping, pirouetting and landing with a ‘Siu!’ as many athletes and fans often have in honour of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo performed his signature victory gesture for the first time in 2013 against Chelsea during a pre-season friendly, reported The Sun. It came out naturally after he scored a goal and he said he didn’t know where it actually came from. As supporters and fans began to recognise the gesture, it stuck with him.

Saudi fans’ replication of the gesture amused Twitter to no end. “Rubbing it in. @Cristiano faithfuls are brutal," joked one user.

Saudi Arabia have declared Wednesday, the 23rd of November 2022 as a public holiday following the nation’s historic triumph over footballing powerhouse and two time World Cup winners Argentina. The King, Salan of Saudi Arabia, directed that Wednesday will be a holiday for both public and private sectors in the country. This isn’t the first instance of a nation declaring a holiday in celebration of a big football win as Cameroon did so in the year 1990 following the national team’s famous win over Argentina at Italia 90 (FIFA World Cup 1990).

first published:November 23, 2022, 10:03 IST
last updated:November 23, 2022, 10:11 IST