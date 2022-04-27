Saudi Arabia 'Restaurant' Shut Down for Making Samosas in Toilet for 30 Years

A restaurant in Saudi Arabia was recently shut down for making samosas and other snacks in the toilet for the last 30 years. Gulf News quoted Okaz newspaper which said that the ‘eatery’ was making snacks and meals in the washroom. Jeddah municipality raided the place on a tip-off. They found that they were using meat, cheese and chicken that had expired two years ago. There were many rodents and pests around the washroom. The ‘restaurant’ was operating from a residential building and none of the workers had health cards. They were also flouting residency laws. Jeddah municipality has been cracking down on illegal restaurants recently and has destroyed tonnes of confiscated food.

A couple of months ago, a man’s reaction after seeing his favourite restaurant closed during a blizzard went viral. The man braved through thigh-deep snow on the road to walk up to his favourite Caribbean restaurant in Canada’s Ontario, only to be left heartbroken to find it closed. The incident was caught on the CCTV of this eatery named Niceys and has now gone viral. Overwhelmed by the loyalty, the eatery posted the video on Instagram and announced to give the man a free meal of his favourite food.

The video shows the man falling on his knees after finding the restaurant closed. He gathers strength to get up and walk back again but the disappointment is clearly visible through his body language. He throws his hands in the air in an exasperated manner before walking back with his shoulder down.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.