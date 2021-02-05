Saudi Arabia to Have World's Tallest, Fastest Roller Coaster Ride with a Speed of 250km Per Hour

If you are someone who is into adventure rides and the adrenaline rush that comes with intense gravity-defying roller-coaster rides, then this news might excite you. Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh will be housing the Falcon’s Flight which will be the world’s longest, fastest, and tallest roller coaster.

Falcon Flight will be one of the main attractions at Six Flags Qiddiya which is said to be a 'one-of-a-kind theme park' due to open in 2023 inside a resort called Qiddiya. The roller coaster will run for almost four kilometers and have a top speed of 250kph and will even feature a vertical cliff dive manoeuvre that would dive into a 160m-deep or 524 feet valley using magnetic motor acceleration.According to a press release by Qiddiya Investment Company, the high speed of Falcon’s Flight will be achieved through the use of magnetic motor acceleration or the LSM technology which will be about 155 miles per hour.

It further mentions that the Falcon's Flight will also be the world's tallest free-standing coaster structure, featuring a parabolic airtime hill allowing a weightlessness airtime experience. At a time, the roller coaster will have up to 20 passengers on a three-minute long ride that offers panoramic views of Six Flags Qiddiya set in Riyadh. The official website of Six Flags Qiddiya has also released a video of how the ride will look like and what all the adventure-seeking passengers will experience.

Vice President Design and Development at Intamin Amusement Rides, Daniel Schoppen, mentioned in the press release that he will never forget the moment when he was standing at the edge of the 200-meter-high cliff on the Tuwaiq Mountain in Qiddiya, looking into the valley and imagining the creation of a future record-setting roller coaster. He also mentioned that the unique setting and heights such as the natural cliff at the location enabled them to design an “architectural masterpiece in steel.”

Besides Falcon’s Flight, the Six Flags Qiddiya will also feature 28 rides and attractions across six themed lands across 38 hectares of land.