Saudi Arabia's New Turtle-shaped 'Floating City' is Considered to Be World's Largest Boat

Shaped like a turtle, a terayatch is set to become the world’s biggest floating structure. Lazzarini, the designer of this terayatch, Pangeos has estimated the cost of building it to be $8 billion (About ₹65,000 crore approx.). The gigantic boat is named after Pangea, a supercontinent that is said to have existed about 200 million to 335 million years ago

The makers plan on building it like a “floating city”, reported CNN. It is set to be 1,800 feet long and 2,000 feet wide. The gigantic boat will be able to accommodate 60,000 people at one time.

Of course, to build a structure that big, the designers would need a special place too. The designers have proposed Saudi Arabia as a location for construction. It will require about one square kilometre of the sea to be dug out and a circular dam to be constructed before the building process can begin. The makers of the terayatch have selected space at King Abdullah Port as the ideal location. You can also take a look at the video posted by Lazzarini on their YouTube, showcasing what the terayatch will look like:

Social media users took to the comment section to express their curiosity about the terayatch. Many wondered how it would handle the waves. It certainly looked like an interesting design to them. A social media user wrote, “It would be interesting to see how this vessel behaves in the middle of a big sea storm, even because it won’t have the speed to run away from it.”

“Projects like this are hard for me to even wrap my head around the amount of time labour materials and money something like this takes,” read another comment.

A third user commented, “Doable concept and not necessarily much forward-facing resistance if the whole light materials structure is made to float on multihulls parallel to each other and cutting through the navigation direction. A kind of a bunch of catamarans all bound together.”

The term terayacht is designated to vessels that are larger than super, mega and Giga yachts. While it might not sound like the real world, the term exists. And this terayacht will also double as a floating city.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here