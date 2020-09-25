Saudi Journo Shoots Spectacular Video of Aviation Photography, Leave Netizens 'Jealous'

A video of aviation photography posted by a Saudi journalist has gone viral and has impressed the internet with its sheer magnificence. So impressive is the videography, a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer shared it on his Twitter handle which shows how aviation photography is done. Retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra shared the video with the caption Aviation Photography on September 24.

In the video, two people can be seen sitting at the edge of an aeroplane. While it can be seen that the first person is a photographer, clicking pictures of the jets and giving instructions to the pilot, it is not clear if the second person in the video is also a photographer. The photographer has a safety belt tied to the back.

The aviation photography video shared by Anil Chopra has received close to 1.6 lakh views and over 11,000 likes since it was posted on Twitter. However, this video was first posted on September 22 by a Saudi Arabian journalist whose handle name is ENAD_Alotaibi.

The photographer in the video is Saudi Arabia’s Ahmad Hader and he is clicking pictures of Saudi Arabian jets.

The final result of this photoshoot was posted on his Instagram account and the picture looked breathtakingly magnificent. She captioned the picture as Royal Saudi Air Force F15SA.

Ahmad often shares pictures of planes and fighter jets on his Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/ahmedhader/

Many people expressed their surprise at the video and some said they are jealous of the photographer who gets to do an adventurous job.

Reacting to the ease with which the photographer was instructing pilots to move, one user commented, “Liked the way he's asking the planes to pose.”

As the video was posted by a retired IAF officer, many people wrongly assumed that the video was of IAF jets.

Although most of the Twitter users were amazed seeing the skills of this photographer, some also remarked that the Indian taxpayers’ money is being used for such expensive photography. However, it is not the case as the aviation photography is of Saudi Arabian jets.