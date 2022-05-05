Saudi Prince’s Rs 2,254 Crore Boeing 747 is Being Scrapped after Sitting Idle for 10 Years

A private Boeing 747 owned by the late crown prince of Saudi Arabia and originally priced at £235 million is expected to be scrapped soon having flown for a total of just 42 hours. The jet was ordered by Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who was the crown prince of Saudi Arabia between 2005 and 2011. However, he died a year before the plane was scheduled to be delivered to him in 2012.

According to a Mail Online report, the all white 747-8 was customised with a luxurious VIP interior, to be used as a private jet by the prince in Basel, Switzerland but he died before the jet could be delivered to him. Ever since, the plane has been gathering dust, and has recorded a flight time of just 42 hours. A Boeing aircraft is supposed to have at least 1,00,000 flying hours before it is scrapped. This suggests that the plane is almost brand new and has hardly been used.

After the prince’s death, the family did not take the jet’s possession and hence, it hasn’t been used in a decade. Now, it is all set to be scrapped at the world-famous airplane boneyard, the Pinal Airpark in Arizona, US.

Known as the “Queen of Skies”, Boeing 747 was introduced to the world in 1970. It is still used around the world not only as a passenger flight but also as a cargo airplane and the scrapping of this essentially brand-new plane seems like an absolute waste. According to flight monitoring data, the flight took off from Switzerland on April 15 and landed in Arizona 11 hours later, as reported by Mail Online. While this might be its final flight ever, the manufacturer Boeing repurchased it from the Saudi royal family just three days before the flight, hinting that the flight could still be used.

However, Boeing announced that it would stop producing the world-renowned airplane later this year making the future of the £235 million uncertain.

