1-MIN READ

Saudi Stunt Man Jumps on Rare Whale Shark and Rides on its Fin, Viral Video Sparks Criticism

Man jumps on whale shark and rides along while holding fin. Credits: Twitter

The stuntman was sailing with two friends in the Red Sea of Saudi Arabia and his friends cheer as he grips the animal by the dorsal fin as it swims along.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
We have seen people jumping onto a whale in movies but let me remind you we are living in 2020 anything bizarre can happen.

This is the really shocking moment a man jumps onto a whale shark and attempts to ride the animal by clinging onto its dorsal fin.

The stuntman, named locally as Zaki Al-sabahy, was filmed sitting on the bow of a yacht as he eyed up the sharks swimming close to the port city of Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

Moments later, the man clambers down into the water and lands on the back of the large fish. Incredibly, the whale shark remains calm as it swims off with the man clinging to its dorsal fin.

According to media reports, the footage was shot in the Red Sea near Yanbu city in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, whale sharks are very rare in the Red Sea.

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has received more than two thousand views with mixed reactions from netizens.

One user wrote, "I hope they will be arrested and held accountable for their reckless behavior."

"A brave man, God saves him," wrote another.

The Saudi authorities have made no comment on the incident.

The whale shark, the world's largest fish, is listed as 'endangered' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List due to the impacts of fisheries, by-catch losses, and vessel strikes, along with the animal's long lifespan and late maturation.

Despite their size, whale sharks are not dangerous and younger animals are known to play with scuba divers.

