1-min read

'Save a Doe Chloe', Georgia Woman Goes Out of the Way to Rescue Deer that Kept Getting Stuck

The woman, Chloe Dorsey, took to Instagram to post a video where she is seen bending a bar of a fence to release the young deer.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
'Save a Doe Chloe', Georgia Woman Goes Out of the Way to Rescue Deer that Kept Getting Stuck
(Instagram/ @chloememoir)
A woman's morning run turned into a rescue activity, when she had to free a deer from getting stuck twice at Georgia's Stone Mountain Park.

The woman, Chloe Dorsey, took to Instagram to post a video where she is seen bending a bar of a fence to release the young deer. She set the phone to film herself performing the rescue operation.

As soon as the deer is set free, she runs away and gets herself stuck in another fence.

"What is wrong with this girl?" Dorsey says in the video.

This time, the bars are thicker but Dorsey doesn't give up. After multiple attempts to bend a bar, Dorsey decides to jump over the fence to land with enough force, which pushed the doe to free herself.

"We were both scared for each other...! I’m so happy I was at the right place at the right time!" wrote Chloe who goes by the username @chloememoir.

The video, which went viral, has been viewed more than 20,000 times.

Netziens have lauded the Georgia woman for her good deed. One user wrote, "This was absolutely. Funny as shit but beautiful. Thank God for good people."

Another wrote, "Most people would have just left him there, Thank You for being a good person !!"

