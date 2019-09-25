'Save a Doe Chloe', Georgia Woman Goes Out of the Way to Rescue Deer that Kept Getting Stuck
The woman, Chloe Dorsey, took to Instagram to post a video where she is seen bending a bar of a fence to release the young deer.
(Instagram/ @chloememoir)
A woman's morning run turned into a rescue activity, when she had to free a deer from getting stuck twice at Georgia's Stone Mountain Park.
The woman, Chloe Dorsey, took to Instagram to post a video where she is seen bending a bar of a fence to release the young deer. She set the phone to film herself performing the rescue operation.
As soon as the deer is set free, she runs away and gets herself stuck in another fence.
"What is wrong with this girl?" Dorsey says in the video.
This time, the bars are thicker but Dorsey doesn't give up. After multiple attempts to bend a bar, Dorsey decides to jump over the fence to land with enough force, which pushed the doe to free herself.
View this post on Instagram
On my morning run, a deer needed my help, and within seconds, she was stuck again! The second time was more frightening than the first. We were both scared for each other...! I’m so happy I was at the right place at the right time! #stonemountainpark #saveadeer #savealife #loseweightfast #happyday #animallover #faithoverfear
"We were both scared for each other...! I’m so happy I was at the right place at the right time!" wrote Chloe who goes by the username @chloememoir.
The video, which went viral, has been viewed more than 20,000 times.
Netziens have lauded the Georgia woman for her good deed. One user wrote, "This was absolutely. Funny as shit but beautiful. Thank God for good people."
Another wrote, "Most people would have just left him there, Thank You for being a good person !!"
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood: Who are We to Dictate What One Should Do or Not?
- 'Feminism is Cancer': An Organisation in Karnataka Performed Puja to Eradicate 'Feminist Pisachinis'
- A Couple’s Nest Smart Home Was Taken Over by Hackers, And Vulgar Music Was Involved
- Hrithik Roshan Says He Received Over 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'