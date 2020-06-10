Save the Date: This is How You Can Witness the First Annular Solar Eclipse of the Year

The first annular solar eclipse of the year will take place on June 21.

According to timeanddate.com, the solar eclipse at the first location will be visible at 9:15 am and the last place to witness the Solar Eclipse 2020 will see it around 3:04 pm.

The annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of India, Pakistan, China and Africa. Visibility and timing of eclipse are based on the location.

According to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is farthest from Earth. Since the moon is farthest, it naturally looks smaller. The moon in this case does not block the sun completely.The moon in front of the sun looks like a dark disk on top of a larger sun-coloured disk. As a result, it looks as if a ring is created around the moon.

According to experts, looking at the sun during this time for over 90 seconds puts the person to a risk of retinal damage. Sometimes, when proper precautionary measures are not taken, then there are chances that the person may end up suffering from eclipse blindness. Usage of sunglasses which have something called a solar filter should be used while watching this eclipse.