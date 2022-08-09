'Save The Tiger': IFS Officer Shares Video of Tigers Enjoying Monsoon With a Message

Tiger reserves are restricted areas developed to preserve and repopulate tigers. Not many people are aware that there is one more, very crucial application of these restricted areas. Tiger reserves are vital to water security in the country as more than 35 rivers originate from these areas.

A recent video shows a glimpse of one of the tiger reserves in the country and also brings to notice the lesser-known fact about the role of these restricted areas in providing water to lakhs of people in the country. Shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows a pack of majestic Asian tigers cooling off in a stream of water.

Sharing the clip, Nanda wrote in the caption, “Our tiger reserves are a source to billions of Indians as many major rivers originate from them. Success of tiger conservation in India is key to our water and food security.”

“Here, a family of the big cat enjoying the onset of monsoons,” she added.

Take a look:

Our tiger reserves are source of water to billions of Indian’s as many major river originates from them.

Success of tiger conservation in India is key to our water & food security.

Here a family of the big cat enjoying the onset of monsoons 💕💕

(As received from a colleague) pic.twitter.com/cnIk5A8ud2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 9, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than three thousand views. Netizens, too, chimed in with Nanda’s sentiment of saving the tigers.

save the tiger –> saves the jungle –> save yourself https://t.co/76aeE8s9Yw — ⚡meyrickdabs⚡☣ (@MeyrickDabs) August 9, 2022

As per an IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) report, the population of tigers across the world has increased by 40 percent since the last assessment in 2015. India has a substantial contribution to this population. Maintaining a count of more than 50 tiger reserves in the country, India is working diligently to bring the species out of the endangered species.

Tiger reserves are crucial in augmenting water flows and have quite an impact on the hydrological processes. Dense forested covers help greatly with the rejuvenation of the groundwater level. Not only this, tiger reserves have multiple other benefits, including climate regulation, carbon sequestration, gene pool protection, among others.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here