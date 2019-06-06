'Save Us and You!': Woman Uses Skeleton to Slow Down Speeding Motorists in US

A US woman has devised an ingenious way to ask drivers to slow down around a particularly dangerous curve near her house.

Coleen Towne was disturbed by the fact that a large number of people would whiz past the curve near her home in Medford Oregon and decided that she could save people from possible accidents with the help of skeletons.

Notably, speeding endangers the life of both the driver and the pedestrians outside.

The woman dressed up fake skeletons and propped them up on lawn chairs by the side of the road. Towne even made the fake skeletons hold signs that read 'Slow Down' and 'Save Us and You,' hoping that the skeletons will be visible enough for drivers to sit up and slow down.

The video of the move which was shot by Inside Edition saw several netizens finding the idea bizarre, with many quickly pointing out that the spooky skeletons might be a reason for an accident.

One user wrote, "Crashing your vehicle while being distracted by the skeleton on the side of the road would be the ultimate irony," while another wrote, "Well your gonna have to keep your eyes on the road your obviously gonna crash by being distracted by those signs."

Another user found humour in the situation, "One user said, "OK that just looks hilarious just driving on the road and you see skeletons telling you to slow down."

While a fourth user said, "She should put a construction sign so drivers will really slow down."

A fifth rider even chided, "Yeah let's distract people while they're speeding. Fantastic idea!"