'Scam 2020': Indians Hilariously Remind Aaron Finch, Maxwell of IPL as Australian Batsmen Hammer India

Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith were subjected to online memes after they batted brilliantly against India in first ODI in Sydney on Friday.

Buzz Staff

In a rare instance, Australian cricketers were trolled for batting "too well" against India on Friday.

Friday marked the commencement of the much-awaited India tour to Australia which kicked off with first ODI in Sydney. What many had not anticipated was Australian batsmen going full guns blazing against the Indian bowling lineup backed by the very capable Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Australia piled up 374/6 on the scoreboard. Captain Aaron Finch smashed a ton (114 off 124), Steve Smith smashed a ton (105 off 66), while Glenn Maxwell went berserk in his 45 that came in only 19 deliveries.

While one expected the cricket lovers even those from India to laud Aussies for their commendable batting performances, desi fans were instantly reminded of IPL 2020 where the aforementioned batsmen performed below everyone's expectations.

Aaron Finch, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scored only 268 in 12 matches, while Smith was a tad bit better than his Australian skipper, closing the series for Rajasthan Royals with 311 in his kitty. As for Maxwell, he had a forgettable outing for Kings XI Punjab, for whom he contributed a mere 108 runs in 13 clashes.

Also Read: 'KL Rahul is Behind Stumps': KXIP Fans Bring Out Memes As Maxwell Goes Ballistic Against India

Calling it the "Scam 2020", Indian fans came down hard on the Aussies, trolling them for faring better when it came to their national side. One must already know that IPL and ODIs are different formats altogether, however, seeing the Australians dominate with the bat after IPL wasn't lost on anyone.

Aakash Chopra, Harsha Bhogle, IPL franchises, you name it and they were there to react to the batting display by the Men in Yellow.

Meanwhile, you can catch the live-action and India's run chase here.


