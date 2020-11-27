'Scam 2020': Indians Hilariously Remind Aaron Finch, Maxwell of IPL as Australian Batsmen Hammer India

In a rare instance, Australian cricketers were trolled for batting "too well" against India on Friday.

Friday marked the commencement of the much-awaited India tour to Australia which kicked off with first ODI in Sydney. What many had not anticipated was Australian batsmen going full guns blazing against the Indian bowling lineup backed by the very capable Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Australia piled up 374/6 on the scoreboard. Captain Aaron Finch smashed a ton (114 off 124), Steve Smith smashed a ton (105 off 66), while Glenn Maxwell went berserk in his 45 that came in only 19 deliveries.

While one expected the cricket lovers even those from India to laud Aussies for their commendable batting performances, desi fans were instantly reminded of IPL 2020 where the aforementioned batsmen performed below everyone's expectations.

Aaron Finch, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scored only 268 in 12 matches, while Smith was a tad bit better than his Australian skipper, closing the series for Rajasthan Royals with 311 in his kitty. As for Maxwell, he had a forgettable outing for Kings XI Punjab, for whom he contributed a mere 108 runs in 13 clashes.

Calling it the "Scam 2020", Indian fans came down hard on the Aussies, trolling them for faring better when it came to their national side. One must already know that IPL and ODIs are different formats altogether, however, seeing the Australians dominate with the bat after IPL wasn't lost on anyone.

Aakash Chopra, Harsha Bhogle, IPL franchises, you name it and they were there to react to the batting display by the Men in Yellow.

Finch for Finch for RCBAus pic.twitter.com/rCC4dHKUVT — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2020

How Maxwell, Finch, Smith ate balls in IPL 2020: pic.twitter.com/ZTmN7ZiLkp — Mojo (@Singhlicious) November 27, 2020

RCB fans after watching Finch inningsKXIP fans after watching Maxwell inningsRR fans after watching Smith inningsCSK fans after watching Hazlewood bowlingNightmare day for these franchise fans@rajasthanroyals @RCBTweets @ChennaiIPL @lionsdenkxip #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Rpl6gZjEDF — Ajay Karnati (@AlwaysAjayDHFC) November 27, 2020

Finch, Smith and Maxwell today, after making their IPL teams realize that they were scammed for crores during last two months. pic.twitter.com/uV2A7t4oak — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) November 27, 2020

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's reaction after seeing Finch and Maxwell today.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Z2gLKKgWMQ — Subhajit Mukherjee (@Subhajit_37) November 27, 2020

Smith,Maxwell & Finch to BCCI & the whole Indian team right now-#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4aBroCE6lb — Shivasis Mohanty (@ImShivasis) November 27, 2020

#AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #ipl2020 #KXIP#Scam1992 Finch, Smith and Maxwell showing exactly what they are capable of but couldn't do the same for IPL.Surprisingly Stoinis got golden duck.IPL story if them summed up : pic.twitter.com/qmRMOBVe2L — Shrikant (@MrShrikantK413) November 27, 2020

RCB and KXIP fans after watching Finch and Maxwell bat today #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ywhJenirtp — Lucifer (@Lost_Poet_) November 27, 2020

Kohli watching Finch hitting hundred and KL Rahul watching Maxwell playing a T20 innings in ODI #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gEP41TOTjC — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) November 27, 2020

Aaron FinchSteve SmithGlenn MaxwellIPL Mode deactivated — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 27, 2020

IPL team owners to Smith, Finch and Maxwell: pic.twitter.com/1HkJUjjckr — Vishal Bharadwaj (@onecupchicken) November 27, 2020

RCB, RR, and KXIP fans after watching Finch, Smith, and Maxwell perform against India today. pic.twitter.com/n27Czd6JzD — Disha (@Dishaaa18_) November 27, 2020

RCB and KXIP management after watching Finch and Maxwell turning into demons suddenly when playing for Australia. pic.twitter.com/xyAm04bdbD — Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) November 27, 2020

#RCB fans asking if there are two players called Aaron Finch! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2020

#AUSvIND Virat and KL to Finch and Maxwell after seeing their batting today- pic.twitter.com/MdSZIthMHU — The he-who-must-not-be-named (@dankstinger) November 27, 2020

Smith scores 50 but against India pic.twitter.com/fcTvMuyCUs — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 27, 2020

Bittersweet seeing Maxwell do what he does best #SaddaPunjab #AUSvIND — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) November 27, 2020

