'Scariest Plant-based Food': Vegan Burger Tasting Like 'Human Flesh' Wins Award

If some bizarre food trends have made you sick to your stomach then wait until you see an innovative burger that tastes like something you would never want to eat. Made by a Swedish company, the burger tastes like human flesh and has also bagged an award recently. Now, before you look for a place to throw up, the burger is actually plant-based and the brand, Oumph!, has assured that “no humans were injured in the development of this product”. The burger was introduced last year on Halloween when the company also shared a spooky advertisement for it. The promotional video features a chef preparing the burger in a dim room while a bold red text pops up saying “Plant-based human meat.” Further, the ad also challenges people by asking if they “dare to taste it?”

With such an out-of-the-box idea, the burger recently bagged a Silver Brand Experience and Activation Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

According to the brand, by creating the burger, they wanted to show that it was possible to make plant-based products that taste like any meat, including humans. “Developing a plant-based burger that tastes of human meat was exciting, and a little bit scary, and then for this campaign to win in Cannes is incredibly exciting!” said Anders ‘Ankan’ Linden, Oumph! Co-founder.

Linden added that they took the bizarre approach and came up with the burger after planning the texture and taste they were looking for. The human meat burger contains mostly mushrooms, soya, wheat protein, and plant-based fats along with some “mysterious” spice that the company has not revealed.

Highlighting their win at the festival, Henrik Åkerman, Global Brand Leader at Oumph! said their mission was to change the way people eat by using creativity as a tool to make that possible. He added that with a small brand, they needed to be bold and push the boundaries.

