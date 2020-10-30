Scarlett Johansson's Marriage to Colin Jost Has Fans 'Hulking Out' Avengers Memes on Twitter

Scarlett Johansson is married! The Hollywood star married beau and Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost in a private ceremony attended by only family and loved ones following the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Meals on Wheels, a non-profit that combats hunger and isolation among seniors, shared how both Johansson and Jost's "wedding wish" was to help out via donations and "make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time."

Fans of the superstar rang in the news by trending Scarlett Johansson on Twitter to share her happiness. But what caught our eye were the hilarious hulk memes that took up the Internet space upon hearing the news. For the uninitiated, Scarlett Johansson played the role of Natalia Romanoff in the Marvel movies, who had a budding romance with Bruce Banner, aka Hulk. But it couldn't last, as the Black Widow met her demise in the Avengers- Endgame, leaving the fans heartbroken. Check out a few reactions:

#ScarlettJohanssonScarlett Johansson got married to Colin Jost in a private ceremony.Meanwhile Banner aka Hulk pic.twitter.com/E0N8g5ybqj — Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) October 30, 2020

#ScarlettJohansson 's secretly tying the knot with Colin is a dokha to every hulk fan — Ruhi (@ruhi_10) October 30, 2020

#ScarlettJohansson #SarkaruVaariPaataScarlett Johansson got married to Colin Jost in a private ceremonyLe* BruceBanner : pic.twitter.com/Zm6XypHSza — Dнιgιρο∂нι (@maheshroyaloo7) October 30, 2020

Some even brought in actor Mark Ruffalo as part of memes, who played the character of Banner.

#ScarlettJohanssonScarlett Johansson got married to Colin Jost in a private ceremonyBruceBanner :- pic.twitter.com/y2mz6bm0Sj — Ankit Singh (@ankitsingh_aj) October 30, 2020

#ScarlettJohansson Get married last night Rip Hulk's broken heart two minutes silence for his broken Heart — Shivam V Maurya (@ShivamVMaurya1) October 30, 2020

Black widow is not widow anymore.#ScarlettJohansson — Anamika (@Anamikaaaa__) October 30, 2020

Someone poked fun at a few of Johansson's heartbroken admirers.

Yahan kuch launde #ScarlettJohansson ki shadi par aise ro rahe hai jaise pandemic over hote hi usse shaadi kar lete jakar. — #ThankYouMahi_Raina❤ (@VinamraSinha18) October 30, 2020

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds. She was also married to journalist Romain Dauriac with whom she shares a daughter named Rose.

Jokes and 'hulking' aside, we wish the Hollywood diva a wonderful married life!