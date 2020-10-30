News18 Logo

Scarlett Johansson's Marriage to Colin Jost Has Fans 'Hulking Out' Avengers Memes on Twitter

Fans launched into a hilarious meme fest over the actor's wedding on Twitter.

Fans of the superstar rang in the news by trending Scarlett Johansson on Twitter to share her happiness. But what caught our eye were the hilarious hulk memes that took up the Internet space upon hearing the news.

Buzz Staff

Scarlett Johansson is married! The Hollywood star married beau and Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost in a private ceremony attended by only family and loved ones following the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Meals on Wheels, a non-profit that combats hunger and isolation among seniors, shared how both Johansson and Jost's "wedding wish" was to help out via donations and "make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time."

Fans of the superstar rang in the news by trending Scarlett Johansson on Twitter to share her happiness. But what caught our eye were the hilarious hulk memes that took up the Internet space upon hearing the news. For the uninitiated, Scarlett Johansson played the role of Natalia Romanoff in the Marvel movies, who had a budding romance with Bruce Banner, aka Hulk. But it couldn't last, as the Black Widow met her demise in the Avengers- Endgame, leaving the fans heartbroken. Check out a few reactions:

Some even brought in actor Mark Ruffalo as part of memes, who played the character of Banner.

Someone poked fun at a few of Johansson's heartbroken admirers.

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds. She was also married to journalist Romain Dauriac with whom she shares a daughter named Rose.

Jokes and 'hulking' aside, we wish the Hollywood diva a wonderful married life!


