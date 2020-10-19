Scary! Ice Resurfacing Machine Catches Fire Following Hockey Match in New York. Video Goes Viral

New York’s Rochester witnessed a scary incident, the video of which is being shared on social media.

At night around 8pm, while being in use for smoothening ice at Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex, an ice resurfacer caught fire.

The incident happened after an ice-hockey match, when the resurfacer was functional and the driver was using it to smoothen ice. It caught fire after the hydraulic fluid started leaking from the hose at its back. The fire was extinguished once the machine was taken off the ice by its driver, reported WHEC.

A video of the same was tweeted by a parent, Mary Phusak, whose child was present there for the practice session. While posting the video, she said that it was a scary moment but was grateful that everyone was safe.

Twitterati started reacting to the horrifying video where one can see the machine catching fire while moving. We can also hear the screams of the people who are terrified after seeing the machine moving while on fire.

A handle named Jaded New Yorker said that this video would be a perfect description to show to the future generations when they ask what 2020 was like.

Zachary Paul, who operates an ice resurfacer at his workplace, said that now he could add being engulfed by flames in the list of things that could go wrong while working.

Comforting him, Mary responded that the operator was dedicated to get the burning equipment out of the building and that makes him a hero.

According to Global News, the driver had taken the machine to the bay and had put out the fire by the time firefighters arrived, said an officer from Rochester Fire Department, Lt. Ryan Fleming.

The ice machine that caught fire was initially believed to be manufactured by Zamboni but it was from the company Olympia.

The administration at the Iceplex also appreciated the efforts of the driver named Jordan. As per WHAM, Chris Woodworth – who is the General Manager of the Iceplex – said, “Not all heroes wear capes, and in this instance, the hero just happened to be driving an ice resurfacer.”