Watch: Scary Video of Spider with a Human-like Face on its Back Goes Viral

A video of a spider is going viral online due to its unique markings. The spider, which was spotted in China, appears to have a human-like face on its back, complete with a mouth and a pair of eyes. The arachnid, which has created quite a stir on social media, has also managed to leave a lot of netizens scared.

According to China Daily website, the spider was discovered in a potted plant by a woman surnamed Li at her home at Yuanjiang city of Hunan province. Li said the black lines on the spider's back resemble human hair.

People's Daily, China, while sharing the video on Twitter wrote, "Has spiderman been found? This spider with a human-like face on its back was found at a home in China's Hunan and has gone viral on Chinese social media. Do you know its species?"

Needless to say, the strange arachnid saw a lot of reactions.

Here's what people wrote:

Has spiderman been found? This spider with a humanlike face on its back was found at a home in C China's Hunan and has gone viral on Chinese social media. Do you know its species? pic.twitter.com/0iU6qaEheS — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 16, 2019

It's like something sneaked out of area 51 https://t.co/ar7korijas — Umar Salim (@pharuq_salim) July 16, 2019

You better tackle this now before the spider start infecting peoples with some incurable diseases. — Ayobamifoundation (@Ayobamifoundat1) July 16, 2019

However, one user Richard J Pearce solved the mystery of the unknown spider by posting what it really is. Pearce took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy to solve the mystery here. This looks like the harmless Thomisidae, Ebrechtella tricuspidata. Pic from Yaginuma, 1986. @DrRichJP is always happy to help with spider facts!"