Reality mirrors art. After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul last Monday, scenes straight out of a war movie have surfaced on social media, as thousands of Afghans, with or without passports rushed to the airport, trying to flee the country. Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death in chaos that killed at least seven people, U.S. officials said. The crowds of people rushing the airport came as the Taliban enforced their rule over the wider capital after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government. Many residents stayed home and remained fearful as the insurgents’ advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

In the midst of this takeover by the Taliban, an old scene from Rambo III has gone viral on the Internet, for having Afghanistan in it. Hollywood’s then-most reputed mercenary, played by Sylvester Stallone, was paying a visit to Afghanistan, on a mission to rescue his friend, Colonel Sam Trautman, who was being held in a Soviet camp high in the Afghan mountains, so he could spout exposition about Afghanistan’s reputation as ‘the graveyard of empires.’

One of the clips, which went viral was the conversation between Colonel Trautman (Richard Crenna) and Zaysen (Marc de Jonge) while Trautman is being interrogated in Afghanistan. During this conversation, Trautman warns Zaysen about how stupid it is to start a holy war in the middle east in the name of freedom.

“Every day," he tells his Soviet captors, “your war machines lose ground to a bunch of poorly armed, poorly equipped freedom fighters. If you’d studied your history, you’d know that these people have never given up to anyone. They’d rather die than be slaves to an invading army. You can’t defeat a people like that. We tried. We already had our Vietnam."

This scene is then subsequently set in motion by Sylvester Stallone with a routing of the Soviet Army that would require eight more years of pitched battles by mujahideen that Rambo III’s end crawl termed “the gallant Afghan people."

But this isn’t the only scene that went viral. A clip on Youtube, titled ‘Rambo in Afghanistan’ - posted in 2011, but depicting the 1988 film, has also gone viral. The scene is the first time Rambo makes his way to Afghanistan, which he is introduced to by an Afghan.

The interpreter describes the country to Rambo, while introducing it to him for the first time. “This is Afghanistan. Alexander the Great tried to conquer this country. Then Genghis Khan, then the British, now Russia," he says in the clip. “But Afghan people fight hard, they never be defeated."

He then shares one more trivia about Afghani people. “Ancient people make a prayer about these people. It says: May God deliver us from the venom of the cobra, teeth of the tiger, and the vengeance of the Afghans."

Comments on both the videos show how perhaps the movie, initially released in 1988 has aged, perhaps prophetically.

While Rambo III was all guts and lots of fighting sequences, the overriding message predominantly remained that wars are bad, and on screen we could see Rambo’s PTSD and inner turmoil ultimately and how that he cannot live a normal life and is forced into a life as a mercenary.

There is also another reason Rambo III was back in the news. The movie was allegedly “dedicated to the brave Mujahideen fighters of Afghanistan." This claim was shared on social media by a lot of people.

However, the message may not be a 100 percent true. Indy100 found that some copies of the film the message that reads instead is “This film is dedicated to the gallant people of Afghanistan." So which is the actual credit?

The answer may be both. One claim is that the credit was changed post the September 11 attacks of US’ Twin Towers in 2011.

But the claim itself may be disputed as well: A Washington Post review of the movie, from 1988, mentions that “the movie’s “dedicated to the gallant people of Afghanistan,"" as well as the New York Times review of the movie in the same year. YouTube channel AngelDust in 2019 carried out an investigation, where the user purchases several VHS and DVD copies of the film that were released before 9/11. All the copies show that the film is dedicated to the ‘gallant people of Afghanistan,’ reported Indy100.

While the claim is in controversy, the film does portray the Mujahideen in a positive light, but it stops short of dedicating the entire film to the insurgent group. The overall arching theme of the movie still remains the same: War is bad, and perhaps with the Taliban returning to power, becomes more relevant now, than ever.

