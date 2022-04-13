Schindler's Secretary Who Typed Up the Famed List Passes Away Aged 107

The typist who drew up the Schindler’s list, that would go on to save the lives of Jewish workers from the Holocaust, passed away aged 107 on April 8. Mimi Reinhardt had been hired by Oskar Schindler in October 1944 to keep track of his employees, reports Daily Mail. Schindler, whose act inspired the Steven Spielberg movie Schindler’s List, saved over 1300 Jewish workers from imminent death by hiring more people in his factory than he could afford and thus keeping them out of Auschwitz. Schindler hired Reinhardt during one of his apparent recruitment drives, which were in reality guises designed to keep Jewish workers from being sent to gas chambers. She knew shorthand and hence was hired as a typist. She had herself evaded death two years before this, after she was spared by Amon Goeth who wanted to defy orders stating she should be killed.

Reinhardt wasn’t directly portrayed in the Schindler’s List film. She was a Jew living in Poland at the time of Nazi occupation. After the war, she moved to New York with her husband. After he passed away in 2002, she moved to Israel to live closer to her son. Her granddaughter Nina wrote to relatives: ‘My grandmother, so dear and so unique, passed away at the age of 107. Rest in peace.’

We mourn the loss of Carmen “Mimi” Reinhardt, who died on April 8, 2022, at the age of 107 in Israel. She typed up the list of names of Jewish forced laborers for factory owner Oskar Schindler. “Schindler’s List ” saved over 1,000 Jewish people from deportation by the Nazis. pic.twitter.com/4bf3Qlkucy — Arolsen Archives (@ArolsenArchives) April 12, 2022

Oskar Schindler was turned into a household name by the 1993 Hollywood epic directed by Steven Spielberg, telling the tale of the German industrialist who saved more than 1,000 Jews by employing them in his businesses in Nazi-occupied Poland.

Last year, an 86-year-old great-grandmother was crowned “Miss Holocaust Survivor" in an annual Israeli beauty pageant designed to honour women who endured the horrors of the Nazi genocide. Ten contestants - ranging in age from 79 to 90 - trod the catwalk at a museum in Jerusalem, their hair styled and make-up applied and dressed to the nines with sashes adorning their gowns.

Organisers of the contest, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, say it bestows glamour and respect on a dwindling number of Jewish women whose youth was stolen during World War Two but who went on to build new lives in Israel.

