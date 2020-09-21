Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy 'Almost Quit Acting' after Her House Burnt Down. Now She Has an Emmy

Schitt's Creek has been ruling the headlines since the world woke up today to the news of the sleeper Canadian sitcom sweeping awards at the Emmys. The show created a new record with most wins in a single show for a TV comedy and won seven Emmys in a row.

Annie Murphy, who portrays the role of Alexis Rose in the show, also won big at the award show night and took home the award for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series'.

While that is sure all things wonderful, the most inspiring bit from Murphy's win is the fact that the actress had decided to quit acting a couple of years ago. And now, she is ruling the charts with her Primetime win. So, how did this happen?

With Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy winning their #Emmys tonight, that means our little Canadian show is the first comedy OR drama to ~ever~ sweep all four acting categories, and that is absolutely wild 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/fEUnaLoDBr — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

annie murphy almost quit acting after her house burned down and she was broke and she kept getting rejected at auditionsthen she got the part of alexis and now she has an emmy pic.twitter.com/k1TM5lF4xP — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 21, 2020

In an interview earlier, Annie had talked about the low phase in her life where she had decided to almost quit acting because the actress had failed to get a substantial part in over 2 years.

“I hadn’t worked in two years. My apartment was just freshly burned down, and I had a very small number of dollars in the bank. I had just blown my very first screen test that I had ever been offered,” she had said.

Murphy said for a while she thought that acting was not for her.

“So I decided that acting was not for me. And the day that I sort of screamed out into the universe that I was probably just going to go to secretarial school or something, the day after that, I got the audition for Schitt’s Creek,” she added.

Murphy had also spoken about her entire audition procedure and how she believed she was not going to get the CBC sitcom role as didn't hear back from show creators Daniel and Eugene Levy for a long time.

“Thank you for coming out. We really love what you did…” she recalled, speaking of her telephone call with Daniel Levy. “He didn’t speak. For 70 years, he didn’t speak. And then finally, as my trembling voice was like ‘thanks for the opportunity,’ he was like, ‘oh just one quick question… How would you like to play my sister on the show?’ And that moment changed my whole life. "

In yet another trailblazing moment, Euphoria actress Zendaya became the youngest to win an Emmy at 24. She is the only second Black actress to claim the award since ead drama actress award, Viola Davis did in 2015 for How To Get Away With Murder.