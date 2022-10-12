School Bus Drivers Rescue 2-year-old Child Left on Roadside by Car Thief

The heart-touching video of a two-year-old boy’s rescue in Michigan, USA, has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on the Twitter page of Good News Correspondent on Tuesday, October 11. According to the user, the little boy was left abandoned on a road after a car thief stole the vehicle in which he was seated inside. In the real account of the story, it was the prompt response of the school bus driver which led to the boy’s fortunate reunion with his parents. The clip of his rescue has left netizens lauding the actions of the school bus drivers and hailing them as heroes.

In the video, the boy’s parents can be seen crying as they try to locate their child after the car robbery. They can be seen seeking help from school bus drivers. The clip then showcases the boy abandoned on a roadside when one of the drivers comes to his rescue. The video ends with the boy’s happy reunion with his parents as the bus driver talks to the police authorities.

Watch the video below:

A 2-yr-old Michigan boy has been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking Tuesday AM. One parent had stepped out her car momentarily to drop off her other child at a bus stop when a carjacker grabbed the baby and took off with the child

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/LPG0LEkufL — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 10, 2022

The Twitter user claims that the car thief managed to flee and the cops are investigating the matter to catch him. According to a report by WZZM, the drivers who helped rescue the two-year-old are identified as Sue Workman and Dave Skinner of the Kelloggsvile School. The incident reportedly took place near Marlette Avenue in Kentwood at around 8 am. Another real account of the events shared by ABC7 suggests that the toddler’s parents briefly stepped out of the car to drop off their other child at the bus stop.

In the meantime, a carjacker took the opportunity to steal the vehicle. The thief then abandoned the little boy on the road before fleeing the location. The parents of the little boy took help from Dave Skinner who was quick to inform others about the shocking incident. Within minutes, the boy was found stranded by Workman and the latter brought him to safety.

