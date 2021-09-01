School Dropout to CEO: Journey of Man Who Made Millions With Idli-Dosa Batter

Son of a daily wage worker in a remote village in Kerala, Musthafa PC decided to drop out of school after failing Class 6 to join his father on the farm. An intervention from his teacher stopped him from dropping out and years later, he is now the CEO of iD Fresh Food.

Musthafa told Humans of Bombay in an interview, “My teacher convinced me to return to school; he even tutored me for free. Because of him, I topped my class in maths! That pushed me to study harder and I became the school topper–my teachers came together and paid my college fees."

Musthafa started working in India and eventually moved abroad for a job. There, he earned enough to pay off his father’s loan of Rs 2 lakh in just two months. According to him, despite the well-paid job, he wanted to start a business. One of his cousins gave him the idea of starting a good quality idli-dosa batter company after he saw a customer complain of the bad quality of a similar product. He invested ₹ 50,000 in the company and let his cousins run it.

However, after three years he realised that he needed to invest his full time in the company. So he left his job and moved back to India, assuring his parents that he can get a job if this does not work out. But things were not easy and he had to face several obstacles.

Musthafa said that there were days when he could not pay his employees but he promised all 25 of them that he would make them millionaires once the company becomes successful and gave them shares. Musthafa kept his promise as after eight years of struggle, they found an investor and iD Fresh Food became a 2000 crore company.

Musthafa gives all the credit to his teacher who inspired him to never give up all those years ago and regrets that he could see his success. He told Humans of Bombay, “I wanted to share my success with my teacher, but when I returned home, I learnt that he’d passed away. I was heartbroken and thought, ‘If only sir could have seen what a laborer achieved because of him!’ Now, I speak of him every chance I get; to honor his legacy." He thanked both his father and teacher in 2018 when he was invited to speak at Harvard.

