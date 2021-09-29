School girl Left Almost Bald After Lockdown Stress Sees Her Ripping Out Own Hair

An eight-year-old girl in Bristol, England, has been left almost bald after suffering from stress due to the pandemic, lockdown, and school disruptions, which caused an unusual hair-pulling disorder.

According to reports, Amelia Mansie started pulling off her eyelashes after she became stressed during the first nationwide lockdown in 2020. Then, with time, as the lockdown progressed, the girl started pulling out the hair on her head too.

Amelia’s mother Jemma believes that it happened because she was not able to meet her friends and family. Jemma booked an on-call appointment after struggling to get a face-to-face appointment with a GP, eventually, she was diagnosed with trichotillomania.

Now, as lockdown has eased, and after treatment and the return of schools, Amelia has not been able to rid herself of the habit.

Trichotillomania condition affects up to one in every 50 people to varying degrees. The condition is usually triggered by stress, anxiety, or trauma.

The girl now has only a few strands of hair left at the back of her head. Her mom mentioned that Amelia doesn’t leave home without wearing a bandana or wig.

Since the return of schools earlier this year, Amelia was targeted by bullies for her hair loss and has also struggled to get access to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS) due to the backlog that has amassed during the Covid-19 crisis.

Jemma said, “I tried not to overthink it when she began pulling out a few eyelashes, but eventually she had left with no eyelashes at all. And her habit continued to progress and in winter lockdown she started pulling out the hair on her head too. My daughter was left with bald patches at the back of her head, which initially she did not mind because it was not visible to her.”

Jemma, concerned about her daughter’s condition, coordinated weekly sessions for her with the school therapist and private hypnotherapy sessions too, which her family is also paying for.

Talking about the condition, Jemma said that every year so many people suffer from it but still there is not much awareness about it and too little support for the condition.

Jemma said, “The lack of knowledge and awareness of trichotillomania makes it more difficult.” She adds that her priority is to make her daughter get her confidence back and accept who she is.

