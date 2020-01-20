Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

School Kids Set Up Hot Cocoa Stands to Raise Funds for Classmate Battling Brain Cancer

A few diligent preschoolers are winning people’s hearts with their kind gesture of setting up a hot cocoa stand to raise funds for a classmate suffering from brain cancer.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
School Kids Set Up Hot Cocoa Stands to Raise Funds for Classmate Battling Brain Cancer
Photo: Facebook/Hot Cocoa for a Cure

A few diligent preschoolers are winning people’s hearts with their kind gesture of setting up a hot cocoa stand to raise funds for a classmate suffering from brain cancer.

Youngsters from Redding Co-op Preschool, California arranged a fundraiser, ‘Hot Cocoa for a Cure’ on January 10 with the support of parents and the community to aid treatment for their classmate, Jasper Mazzocco, who is battling an unusual brain malignancy.

The fundraiser set up by the children was a huge success and raised over USD 10,000.

Last year, four-year-old Jasper Mazzocco was diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumor and was taken out of school and hospitalised.

Becky Haskins, the fundraiser coordinator and a preschooler’s mother spoke to CNN about the toddlers missing Jasper.

She told CNN, “The kiddos… miss and talk about him every day. They wanted to help Jasper in any way they could. ”

Reportedly, Becky’s daughter, who was the first to come up with the idea of a fundraiser, initially wanted to sell lemonade but considering the cold weather, the idea was modified to hot cocoa.

A local shop provided the space and coffeehouse franchise, Starbucks offered a number of baked items.

Shelby, Jasper's mother, told CNN that on Monday a surgery took place and operations, chemotherapy, further treatments will start next week if everything goes well.

Apart from the cocoa stand, GoFundMe, a foundation set up by Jasper’s family has been able to rear over USD 32,000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram