School Kids Set Up Hot Cocoa Stands to Raise Funds for Classmate Battling Brain Cancer

A few diligent preschoolers are winning people’s hearts with their kind gesture of setting up a hot cocoa stand to raise funds for a classmate suffering from brain cancer.

Youngsters from Redding Co-op Preschool, California arranged a fundraiser, ‘Hot Cocoa for a Cure’ on January 10 with the support of parents and the community to aid treatment for their classmate, Jasper Mazzocco, who is battling an unusual brain malignancy.

The fundraiser set up by the children was a huge success and raised over USD 10,000.

Last year, four-year-old Jasper Mazzocco was diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumor and was taken out of school and hospitalised.

Becky Haskins, the fundraiser coordinator and a preschooler’s mother spoke to CNN about the toddlers missing Jasper.

She told CNN, “The kiddos… miss and talk about him every day. They wanted to help Jasper in any way they could. ”

Reportedly, Becky’s daughter, who was the first to come up with the idea of a fundraiser, initially wanted to sell lemonade but considering the cold weather, the idea was modified to hot cocoa.

A local shop provided the space and coffeehouse franchise, Starbucks offered a number of baked items.

Shelby, Jasper's mother, told CNN that on Monday a surgery took place and operations, chemotherapy, further treatments will start next week if everything goes well.

Apart from the cocoa stand, GoFundMe, a foundation set up by Jasper’s family has been able to rear over USD 32,000.

